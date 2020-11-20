Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability to Workspace Customers, Brings Improvements

Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability to Workspace Customers, Brings Improvements

Meeting moderators can now set timers for breakout sessions on Google Meet.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 November 2020 17:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability to Workspace Customers, Brings Improvements

Dial-in phone participants can also be assigned now to breakout rooms on Google Meer

Highlights
  • Google Meet’s breakout rooms will be available to Workspace customers
  • Dial-in participants can be assigned to breakout rooms now
  • Meeting moderators can set timers for breakout rooms on Google Meet

Google Meet is expanding the availability of breakout rooms and bringing improvements to the feature. Breakout rooms will now be available for customers with Google Workspace plans. Meeting moderators can set timers for breakout sessions, dial-in participants can be assigned to the rooms, and participants can request for help. The breakout rooms feature, which allows moderators to divide participants into smaller groups during video calls, was launched last month but was limited to G Suite Enterprise for Education customers. It is now available for all eligible users.

With breakout rooms on Google Meet, educators with G Suite Enterprise for Education plans could split students up for simultaneous small group discussions or working time for the purpose of increased engagement. Moderators have the ability to monitor and participate in these discussions.

Google announced that users with Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus plans will also have breakout rooms as a feature now, along with G Suite Business and Enterprise for Education customers.

Participants in breakout rooms on Google Meet can ask moderators for help, if required. The moderator can see the request from the moderator panel and join the breakout room too.

Meeting moderators can also set a timer for a breakout session. Participants will be able to see a banner to keep track of how much time they have remaining and will also be alerted when there are 30 seconds left. When the time is up, participants will be prompted to go back to the main Google Meet video call.

Dial-in phone participants can also be assigned now to breakout rooms. Google also revealed that in two weeks, there will be an option to add anonymous users to breakout rooms.

It is possible to create up to 100 breakout rooms in one Google Meet call. Participants are randomly and equally distributed across rooms, but meeting moderators can also manually move people into different rooms.

Breakout rooms feature is still not available to customers with the following plans: Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic, Education, and Nonprofits.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google Meet Breakout Rooms, Google
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Google Stadia Finally Heading to iOS, But as a Progressive Web App

Related Stories

Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability to Workspace Customers, Brings Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax In Note 1: First Impressions
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Amazon Echo Frames Get Improvements, Now Available for All
  4. Lypertek Levi TWS Earphones With Up to 48-Hour Battery Launched in India
  5. Epic Games Store Rolls Out Support for Indian Rupee Pricing
  6. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  8. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  9. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Review
  10. AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Now Available in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X2 Allegedly Reaches China’s TENAA, Another Huawei 5G Phone Surfaces Alongside
  2. Intel NUC M15 Laptop Kit Launched With 11th-Generation Core i5 and i7 Processors
  3. LG Stylo 7 CAD Renders Leak Online, Quad Cameras and Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  4. Cruella, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy Could Go Direct to Disney+ Hotstar: Report
  5. Go SMS Pro Messaging App Pulled from Google Play Following Privacy Issues
  6. Samsung Integrates Google Assistant to Its 2020 Smart TV Lineup
  7. Cryptic Vivo V2054A Spotted on TENAA, V2036A Model Spotted on 3C Certification Site
  8. Epic Games Store Rolls Out Support for Indian Rupee Pricing
  9. OnePlus Rolls Out Nearby Charging Station Feature, Installs Fast Charging Stations at Bengaluru Airport
  10. Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability to Workspace Customers, Brings Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com