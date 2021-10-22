Technology News
  • Google Meet Adds Audio Video Lock Feature to Help Hosts Mute Participants During Calls

Google Meet’s new Audio and Video Lock feature allows hosts to prevent participants from unmuting themselves after they are muted.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 October 2021 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Audio and Video Lock feature require the latest Meet or Gmail app

Highlights
  • New lock features give Google Meet hosts more control
  • Locks in main meeting will apply to subsequently launched breakout rooms
  • Google Meet’s new lock features started rolling out on Thursday

Google Meet is adding a new Audio and Video Lock feature that allows hosts to turn off the microphones and cameras of select participants during a meeting. It also prevents the participants from turning them back on until the host unlocks them. Earlier this year, the search giant has given Google Meet hosts the power to mute all participants at once in Google Meet on desktop. The latest Audio and Video Lock allows hosts to prevent participants from unmuting themselves after they are muted.

Google on October 21 announced the arrival of the new feature via a blog post. The Audio and Video Lock feature gives hosts more moderation control over their meetings to ensure productivity. For example, a host can use this option when a background noise disturbs other listeners. Additionally, the host can also decide on allowing different levels of participation from attendees.

During a call, the latest Audio and Video Lock will apply to any subsequently launched breakout rooms — smaller groups within Google Meet as well. Once a breakout room is formed, any changes made to a lock setting in an individual room will not affect the settings of other breakout rooms or the main meeting.

The feature works on devices with Android OS version M or newer and iOS version 12 or newer. Users need to have the latest updated version of Meet or Gmail app as well. People using a version of Google Meet on Android or iOS that does not support the newly launched feature will be removed from the meeting if the host or co-host turns on either of the locks. If the participants attempt to join a meeting that has either of these locks enabled, they will be asked to update their app or use another device to join the meeting. Turning off the audio or video locks will allow these participants to rejoin the meeting.

The Audio and Video Lock feature started rolling out on October 21 for users on the Rapid Release domains. It will be made available to all users in the coming weeks. Google confirmed that it will be available to all Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google Meet Audio Video Lock, Google Meet Features, Google Meet Update, Google, Google Meet Breakout Rooms
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of October 28 Debut

