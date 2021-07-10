Technology News
loading

Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects

Google Meet’s features are available via the sparkle icon at the bottom right of the video feed during a call.

By ANI | Updated: 10 July 2021 11:36 IST
Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects
Highlights
  • New features available via the sparkle icon on video feed
  • Most of the options are only available for personal Gmail accounts
  • Google also made some small changes to its Google Meet app in June

Video calling application Google Meet recently added new video filters, effects, and augmented reality masks for personal calls on iOS and Android. 

Google tweeted on July 7 that the new features are available via the sparkle icon at the bottom right of the video feed during a call, which brings up a carousel of different effects that include colour filters and animated AR face effects.
 

Most of the options are only available for personal Gmail accounts, while Workspace users have to keep things more professional with a limited selection of blurring and virtual background options.

The new video effects are the latest example of Meet''s shift from targeting enterprise and business users, to targeting consumers more generally after Google released Meet free to personal Google accounts last year.

The filters are very similar to what is already been available for Google''s consumer-focused Duo video chat service, and 9to5Google has previously reported that the company plans to eventually replace Duo with Meet.

The tech giant also made some small changes to its Google Meet app in June.

After seeing a gradual interest in live streams, the company installed an option to add captions to your live streams. New features also include options to raise hands and shift to the main grid. 

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google
Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups

Related Stories

Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  4. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Surface Online
  9. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Announced
  10. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects
  2. Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
  3. TikTok to Automatically Remove Content That Violates Policy
  4. Amazon Challenge to $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Contract Ended by US Judge After Pentagon Cancellation
  5. Didi-Owned Apps Ordered to Be Taken Down in China Over Personal Data Collection Violation
  6. Tencent's $5.3-Billion Video Games Merger Blocked by Chinese Antitrust Regulator
  7. US President Joe Biden Tells Vladimir Putin Russia Must Crack Down on Cybercriminals
  8. Hackers Disrupt Iran's Rail Service With Fake Delay Messages
  9. Ransomware Attack Hits Swiss Online Consumer Outlet Comparis
  10. Microsoft’s PrintNightmare Fix Update Stops Some Printers From Working: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com