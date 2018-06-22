Google Measure, the app that was initially a part of the devices supporting Project Tango, has now reached devices supporting ARCore. The app is designed to let users use augmented reality (AR) technology to measure objects in the real world. It was originally launched in 2016 as one of the key Google apps supporting Tango hardware. However, with the latest development, you can receive the enhanced AR experience on your ARCore-supported device. Google notably replaced Project Tango with ARCore in December and discontinued support for Project Tango in March. Soon after the formal discontinuation of Project Tango support, the search giant announced the rollout of a list of new games, shopping and hope, and creative apps based on ARCore 1.0 to support the advanced AR platform.

As its name suggests, the Google Measure app leverages AR to measure surfaces using the camera of the device. You just need to move your phone to analyse a scene and then drag the virtual line over the object or a particular surface to measure its dimensions. Also, you can move closer to view the virtual line on the screen from different angles and once measured, you can take a photo to save the measurement. The app has both imperial and metric units to match your requirements.

When it comes to the compatibility, the Measure app now works with any device that supports ARCore. The list of ARCore-supported devices is quite wide and so far includes various models from companies such as Asus, Google, HMD Global, Huawei, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.

You can download the Google Measure app on your supported device directly from Google Play or get its APK file from APK Mirror.

Interestingly, the expansion of the Google Measure app comes weeks after Apple announced its Measure app for iPhone users that brings a measurement tool using AR tech. Apple's app is initially a part of devices running the initial iOS 12 beta, though it will be widely available following the public release of iOS 12 sometime in September.