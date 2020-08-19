Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Getting a Facelift, Will Make It Easier to Visualise a Location

Google Maps Getting a Facelift, Will Make It Easier to Visualise a Location

Google Maps will also add detailed street maps over the coming months, starting with London, New York, and San Francisco.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 August 2020 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Getting a Facelift, Will Make It Easier to Visualise a Location

Google Maps update would be available in 220 countries and territories

Highlights
  • Google is rolling out visual improvements for Maps
  • Users can now understand exactly what an area looks like
  • The update will reflect actual environments, especially natural features

Google Maps is rolling out visual improvements that aim to better reflect actual environments in the maps. Google is introducing a colour-mapping algorithmic technique for Maps, through which users will be able to easily understand what an area exactly looks like and visualise it. The update will allow users to know, at a glance, how green and lush a location is, by looking at its vegetation, and even be able to see things like snow caps on mountain tops.

Google said in a blog post that it would use computer vision to identify natural features from its satellite imagery, looking specifically at arid, icy, forested, and mountainous regions. It will then analyse these features and assigns them a range of colours on the HSV colour model. A densely covered forest can be classified as dark green, while an area of patchy shrubs would appear as a lighter shade of green, explained Google.

“Exploring a place gives you a look at its natural features—so you can easily distinguish tan, arid beaches and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines,” said Google, adding that the new improvements would help users who are planning a visit to the location, or even just exploring virtually.

Google said that this update marks Google Maps as a platform with one of the most comprehensive views of natural features. The update would be available in all the 220 countries and territories supported by Google Maps. From big metropolitan areas to small, rural towns, it will apply to all areas.

Iceland's landscape, for example, will be easier to visualise. As per pictures shared by Google, the varying densities of greenery throughout Iceland are much more prominent in the update, and it is easier to spot the ice caps.

Google also said that it would be rolling out detailed street maps in the coming months that would let users see highly detailed street information of the width and shape of the road. You will also be able to see the exact location of sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands that makes for crucial information if you are using a wheelchair or stroller. Google said that these details would be particularly helpful now, during the pandemic; there has been an increase in the number of people opting to walk or uses solo modes of transportation. This will initially be available only in London, New York, and San Francisco, but will later expand to more cities.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Unveils New Hybrid Optical Zoom Technology Based on Periscope Camera Design
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Cancelled at Netflix

Related Stories

Google Maps Getting a Facelift, Will Make It Easier to Visualise a Location
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  2. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  3. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Coming Soon
  4. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Series, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Launched
  6. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. OnePlus Says No to RAM Boost, DC Dimming for Older Phones: Report
  8. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
  9. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced for Users in India
  10. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Antitrust Complaint Dismissed by Competition Commission of India
  2. Instagram Rolls Out QR Codes, Allows Users to Open Profiles From Any Camera App: Report
  3. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Images Leaked, Tipped to Come With Voice Controls
  4. Google Launches Kormo Jobs App in India to Help Job Seekers Find Relevant Opportunities
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 With Latest Intel, AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
  6. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased
  7. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  8. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, May Be a Rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Redmi 9A
  9. EA Play Arrives August 31 on Steam Starting at Rs. 315
  10. Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake in Netmeds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com