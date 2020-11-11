Technology News
Google Maps Timeline Getting a New Trips Tab on Android, Shows a Summary of Past Vacations

Google Photos will also be receiving Timeline that will help you see the paths you took on a certain day, along with photos clicked.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 November 2020 13:39 IST
Google Maps Timeline Getting a New Trips Tab on Android, Shows a Summary of Past Vacations

Users will be able to see a summary of past vacations through the Trips tab in Timeline on Google Maps

Highlights
  • Google Maps Timeline will soon have a Trips tab on Android
  • You can see a summary of past vacations, kilometres travelled
  • Google will also roll out Timeline for its Photos app soon

Google Maps will soon have a new Trips tab in Timeline on Android that will show users a summary of past vacations and total kilometres travelled. This is a part of the new features Google is introducing related to trips and travelling. Google Photos will soon be receiving Timeline as well that will allow users to see the paths they took on a certain day, alongside photos. You can also see and share past trip itineraries, including hotels and restaurants, you've received confirmations for in your Gmail by tapping on the Trips tab on the desktop site, google.com/travel.

The Trips tab in Timeline on Google Maps will show an estimate of places you may have been to and routes you may have taken, based on your location history. According to Google, you will be able to see a summary of your past vacations, information about the places you have visited, total kilometres travelled, and the modes of transportation you used through the tab.

You can edit your timeline at any time and choose to delete your Location History. Timeline can be viewed on Google Maps app version 9.12 and up, and the Trips tab will soon be available in the app for Android users.

Google said that Timeline will soon be rolling out to the Google Photos map view as well. This will let you see the paths you took on a particular day alongside your photos, including pictures you clicked while hiking or driving. It is also possible to hide your Timeline from your map view's settings in Photos.

Google had recently also added a COVID-19 layer in Maps that allows users to get information about COVID-19 cases in a particular area. Google Maps will soon be able to show you how busy a location is directly from map view.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Maps Timeline, Android
Tanishka Sodhi
Google Maps Timeline Getting a New Trips Tab on Android, Shows a Summary of Past Vacations
