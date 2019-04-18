Technology News
Google Maps Starts Automatically Suggesting Addresses Copied to Clipboard

18 April 2019
Highlights

Google Maps now suggest addresses copied to clipboard

It makes copy-pasting addresses to Google Maps easier

It appears to be a server-side switch from Google’s end

Google Maps has been the go-to application for navigating around cities for most people. It is very easy to use and has detailed traffic information along with turn-by-turn navigation. With Google Maps, one can type in the destination and get navigation instructions along with the time of arrival at the destination. However, not all locations are searchable on the app and there are times when we had to copy the address and paste it into the search bar in the Maps app. With the latest changes, Google is making it easier to copy-paste addresses.

With the latest change, users who have copied an address into the clipboard will be able to see an option to search for it directly. This option is available just above the Home and Work shortcuts which already appear in the app. With this feature, you will be able to save a couple of clicks and a few seconds to search for a location. This feature will only work when you have an address copied in the clipboard and you open the Google Maps app.

Folks over at XDA Developers spotted this change first which seems to be a server-side switch. This is expected to be available on most smartphones and we did try it out on our Google Pixel 3 smartphone, and found it to work. We also tried it on an Apple iPhone XR but it did not suggest the copied address. Google had introduced a similar feature for its Chrome browser which lets you paste a link directly into the search bar of the browser if it's copied onto the clipboard. While these two features aren't revolutionary, they do help speed things up.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
