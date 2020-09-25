Technology News
loading

Google Removes Street View Virtual Tour of Australia's Uluru

Parks Australia had asked that the user-contributed images be taken down in line with the wishes of the Anangu aboriginal people.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 September 2020 16:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Removes Street View Virtual Tour of Australia's Uluru

Photo Credit: WHC/ UNESCO

The giant red monolith in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park was closed to tourists in October 2019

Highlights
  • Thousands of tourists climbed to the top of Uluru each year
  • This was in defiance of the wishes of its traditional owners
  • The climb was permanently closed on October 26, 2019

Google has removed images from its Street View that allowed users to virtually walk on Australia's Uluru, a sacred Aboriginal site closed to tourists since last year, the company said Friday. 

Parks Australia had asked that the user-contributed images be taken down in line with the wishes of the Anangu people who are the traditional owners of the World Heritage site.

The giant red monolith in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in central Australia was closed to tourists in October 2019 at the request of the Anangu, who hold the site sacred.

"We understand Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is deeply sacred to the Anangu people," a Google spokesperson said.

"As soon as Parks Australia raised their concerns about this user contribution, we removed the imagery," they said.

The company said the images had been taken by users of Google Maps prior to the closure of Uluru, previously known as Ayers Rock. 

The Street View function allows users to take virtual walking tours of locations around the planet.

Thousands of tourists climbed to the top of Uluru each year in defiance of the wishes of its traditional owners. 

The climb was permanently closed on October 26, 2019, the anniversary of ownership being handed back to the Anangu people.

Uluru has great spiritual and cultural significance to indigenous Australians, with their connection to the site dating back tens of thousands of years.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Map, Street View, Uluru, World Heritage Site
Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies
Amazon Echo Show 10 With Rotating Display, 13-Megapixel Camera, Netflix Support Launched

Related Stories

Google Removes Street View Virtual Tour of Australia's Uluru
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  3. Jio Launches In-Flight Connectivity Packs Starting at Rs. 499
  4. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Coming Soon
  5. Vi Offering 1GB Free Data for 7 Days to Select Users
  6. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  7. Nokia 7.3 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  10. Mi TV Master With 8K Resolution, 5G Support Launching September 28
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp ‘Expiring Media’ Feature Details Tipped via New Beta Version
  2. Google Removes Street View Virtual Tour of Australia's Uluru
  3. Facebook Suspends Fake Russian Accounts, Warns of US Election Hack-and-Leak Threat
  4. BlackBerry Says It Saw Higher Software, Licensing Demand Last Quarter
  5. TicWatch Pro 3 GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, Up to 72 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Garmin Instinct, Fenix 6 Pro Solar-Powered Smartwatches Launched in India
  7. iOS 14.0.1 Update Released With Bug Fixes for Default App Settings, More
  8. Vi Offering 1GB Free Data for 7 Days to Select Users
  9. Amazon Echo Show 10 With Rotating Display, 13-Megapixel Camera, Netflix Support Launched
  10. Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com