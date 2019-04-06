Technology News

Google Maps for Android Now Lets You Report Traffic Slowdowns

, 06 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps for Android Now Lets You Report Traffic Slowdowns

The traffic slowdown reporting feature is now live in the Google Maps app for Android

Highlights

The slowdown feature lets users report traffic congestion

The feature can be accessed while the navigation mode is active

It is not known whether the slowdown option is available on iOS

Google Maps on Android has received a new feature that will allow users to report traffic slowdown in an area on the map. This is part of the navigation app's recently added reporting feature which allows commuters to report speed traps and accidents while navigating to their destination. Users can now see the new ‘Slowdown' option on the incident reporting page in Google Maps for Android, however, it is not known whether the feature has been rolled out for the app's iOS version or not.

The reporting feature in Google Maps went live last month, adding two options that will let users report speed traps and accidents like a car crash. The feature can be accessed when the navigation mode is on. With the addition of the slowdown options, one can now report if there is slow traffic or congestion in a particular area. The slowdown reporting tool was first spotted by 9to5Google. We tested the feature in the Google Maps app for Android (v10.12.1) and found that it works just fine.

In order to use the feature, one has to switch to navigation mode and tap on the circular ‘arrow up' button. This will open a slide out menu where users can find the ‘Add a report' option. Tapping on it will open the reporting tools including the slowdown button. But it appears that the slowdown feature will appear differently based on the language settings of the device.

Android Police reports that users who have set the language to English (UK) will see ‘Congestion' on the reporting screen instead of ‘Slowdown', with the latter appearing when the language preference has been set to English (US). The slowdown option in Google Maps app for Android is now live for users in India, but there is no word on its availability in the app's iOS version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps for Android, Slowdown, Congestion, Google Maps
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Lenovo K6 Enjoy With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio A22 Launched : Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Fooled by 3D-Printed Fingerprint Cast: Report
Pricee
Google Maps for Android Now Lets You Report Traffic Slowdowns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. A Complete List of Airtel Digital TV Plans and Packs
  2. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 7150, Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  4. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Details Listed on Google Play Developer Console
  5. Cool New WhatsApp Features That You’re Probably Not Using Yet
  6. Vivo V1901 Spotted on TENAA With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,880mAh Battery
  7. A Complete List of Tata Sky Plans and Packs
  8. The Next Big Windows 10 Update Won’t Force You to Install It Immediately
  9. Shazam!: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  10. Xiaomi's Pre-Installed Security App Found to Have a Serious Vulnerability
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.