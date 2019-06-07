Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps SOS Alerts to Help With Navigation and Visual Information During Crises

Google Maps SOS Alerts to Help With Navigation and Visual Information During Crises

In India, the new feature will initially provide flood forecast visualisations for some regions.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 12:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps SOS Alerts to Help With Navigation and Visual Information During Crises

The new feature will take into account disasters such as hurricanes and floods

Highlights
  • Google Maps will now help with navigation during disasters and crises
  • It will also provide visual information relevant to users in such times
  • The feature will be first seen in India for flood forecasts

Google Maps is used the world over for not just exploration and finding landmarks, but also to navigate. The service has now added new features and that are set to make navigation and information a bit better when it comes to disasters and crises. Building on the SOS Alerts feature that has been a part of Google Maps for a while, the service will now additionally provide visual information during crises and natural disasters, as well as provide navigation guidance that takes these crises into consideration.

Google, in a new blog post, has detailed improvements in Maps and Search aimed at helping users get though environmental disasters safely. These include detailed visualisations of disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes, meant to give users a better idea of what is actually happening. In situations where natural disasters can be forecasted - such as hurricanes, cyclones, and floods - Google Maps will now show crises notification cards to help users plan how to react.

Similar information will be shown to describe the impacted areas of disasters such as earthquakes and flash floods as well. Google has also described how the information can be used in countries like India, which are often prone to river floods due to strong rainfall in the monsoon season. Maps will be rolling out this feature in India with relevant information on flood forecasts and expected severity in flood-prone regions.

Navigation will also be improved for crises later in the year, where Google Maps will provide alerts when routes may be affected due to a disaster. Navigation will also try to route you away from a disaster affected area, rather than following the standard navigation methods of choosing the fastest or most efficient route.

Flood visualisations are expected to roll out in Patna, Bihar to start with, followed by the Ganga and Brahmaputra River regions. These new features will initially be available on Android, desktop, and mobile browser versions of Google Maps.

Existing features for disaster information on Google Maps include summaries, news, Twitter updates from local authorities, emergency phone numbers and websites, location sharing, road closures, and more. Google Maps also recently started rolling out an on-screen speedometer for navigation, in an effort to improve road safety for its users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, SOS Alerts
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.7 Update, Brings Phantom Touch Fix and Camera Improvements
Moto Z3 Play Android Pie Update Now Rolling Out in the US, Soak Tests for Moto Z2 Force Start
Honor Smartphones
Google Maps SOS Alerts to Help With Navigation and Visual Information During Crises
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
  2. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  3. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  7. Poco F1 Price in India Temporarily Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  8. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
  9. Hackers May Glean Your Password by Listening to How You Type on Your Phone
  10. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.