Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps, Search Getting Messaging Capabilities and Customer Insights to Help Businesses Connect

Google Maps, Search Getting Messaging Capabilities and Customer Insights to Help Businesses Connect

Google Maps will be rolling out detailed metrics to help businesses understand how customers discover their profiles.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 December 2020 15:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps, Search Getting Messaging Capabilities and Customer Insights to Help Businesses Connect

Verified businesses will be able to reply to customers directly from the Google Maps app

Highlights
  • Businesses can message customers directly from Google Maps app
  • Customers will be prompted to send a message if businesses don’t answer
  • Customers can converse with businesses directly from posts

Google Maps is rolling out the ability for verified businesses to message customers directly from the app. Google Search will also be getting a similar feature soon. In an effort to make it easier for businesses to connect with potential customers and vice versa, Google Maps is improving messaging capabilities and customer insights. Besides clicking on the Message button on the business profile, customers will be able to converse with businesses owners from posts they create. Google Maps will soon have more metrics to give business owners a ‘deeper understanding' over how customers discover their business profiles.

Google announced the new features for businesses on Google Maps and Google Search through a blog post. The tech giant said that when people look for information online, they want quick answers to their questions, that are sometimes niche.

After turning messages on from the Business Profile, verified businesses will be able to reply to customers on Google Maps from the business messages section located in the Updates tab. Furthermore, if customers try calling businesses and the call isn't answered, they will be prompted to send a message.

According to Google, people have initiated more than twice as many messages to businesses right from Business Profiles on Search and Maps, from the start of this year.

Soon, businesses will be able to see their messages right from Google Search and message customers directly from their computers as well.

Starting sometime this month, Google will show businesses a detailed list of the search queries customers use to find their businesses on Google. Starting early next year, updates to the performance page that shows if customers saw your business via Maps or Search will also be visible, along with information about whether they saw it from a computer or a mobile device. The performance data will be available to see for up to six months.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google, Google Maps Messaging, Google Search
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Yaatra Augmented Reality Game Launched in India in Collaboration With Jio on Android, iOS

Related Stories

Google Maps, Search Getting Messaging Capabilities and Customer Insights to Help Businesses Connect
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  3. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Singapore Approves Sale of No-Kill Lab-Grown Meat in World First
  5. Vivo V20 Pro First Impressions
  6. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Series May Launch on December 10
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Specifications Detailed, Kyro 680 CPU on Board
  10. Oppo Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G Listed on Chinese E-Retailer Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S9 Getting December 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. Google Maps, Search Getting Messaging Capabilities and Customer Insights to Help Businesses Connect
  3. Yaatra Augmented Reality Game Launched in India in Collaboration With Jio on Android, iOS
  4. Huawei P50 Launch Tipped for March, Watch GT 2 Pro ECG Sale May Begin December 21
  5. Infinix Set to Launch 2 Smart TVs, Snokor-Branded Soundbar in India by December-End
  6. iPhone 8 Series, Later Models Now Support 1080p FaceTime Calls Over Wi-Fi
  7. Flipkart Announces Partial Spin-Off of PhonePe to Help Fuel Long-Term Growth Plans
  8. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. MacBook Pro Redesigned Mini-LED Models to Launch 2021, Mini-LED iPad to Launch in First Half: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com