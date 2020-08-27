Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Gets Redesigned ‘Saved’ Tab With Carousels for Easier Access to Locations

Google Maps Gets Redesigned ‘Saved’ Tab With Carousels for Easier Access to Locations

Google Maps update was released on August 26 and is yet to make its way to all Android and iOS devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 August 2020 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Gets Redesigned ‘Saved’ Tab With Carousels for Easier Access to Locations

The carousels have cover image, name, and description for each location

Highlights
  • Google Maps gets revamped ‘Saved’ tab
  • The update started rolling out yesterday, August 26
  • Google Maps originally showed separate tabs in Saved section

Google Maps mobile app has got a redesigned ‘Saved' tab with carousels in place of tabs on top. The development was shared by Google through a blog post. The carousel display includes Recently saved as the first option, followed by Nearby saved, Visited, and then Your lists. This update for Google Maps started rolling out yesterday, August 26, as per Google. The search giant said this will make it “easier for you to find and remember the places that matter most to you.”

As per Google's blog post, the Saved tab has been revamped for easier access to your saved places, recently visited places, and more. Before the update, the Saved tab at the bottom showed Lists, Labeled, Reservations, Following, Visited, and Maps in the form of tabs that can be swiped through. After the update, the Saved tab shows carousels for options mentioned earlier.

The Recently saved carousel allows you to see freshly added locations quicker than before without having to enter every list. There is a cover image, name, and description for each location. The Nearby saved section shows all the saved places close to your location in a carousel that is sorted by distance. This only works when location permission is enabled for Google Maps, the blog pointed out.

The Visited section also requires location history to be enabled. It helps you “remember the places you've been and routes you've taken.” These locations are organised by time, city, region, or country. Lastly, the revamped Saved tab on Google Maps shows Your lists, where you can see the lists of memorable or important location saved by you. You can make the list private, shared, or public, and give it a name and description.

The updated Saved tab started rolling out on Wednesday, according to Google, but we could not see it on some of our Android devices or any iOS device. This suggests that it is a staged rollout and that all users should see this feature in the coming few days.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Maps Gets Redesigned ‘Saved’ Tab With Carousels for Easier Access to Locations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  2. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  5. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  6. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  7. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  8. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Buds Review
  10. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Debut With Flip Camera, 30W Charging
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i, Realme 6 Start Receiving August 2020 OTA Update With Optimisations
  2. World Cricket Championship 2 Wins AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, Gets 74 Percent of Total Votes in Gaming Category
  3. Nubia Red Magic 5S Pre-Orders Begin Globally, Price Revealed for Various Regions
  4. Google Maps Gets Redesigned ‘Saved’ Tab With Carousels for Easier Access to Locations
  5. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving August 2020 Software Update with New Features and Key Optimisations
  6. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Canon Cameras Now Support Automatic Backup to Google Photos via Android, iOS App
  8. iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped to Come With LiDAR Sensor, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  9. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits After Less Than Three Months
  10. Altered Carbon Cancelled at Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com