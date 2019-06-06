Technology News
Google Maps Rolling Out On-Screen Speedometer in Driving Navigation to Some Regions

The new feature is rolling out as a server-side update gradually.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 12:07 IST
Google Maps Rolling Out On-Screen Speedometer in Driving Navigation to Some Regions

The Waze-inspired feature will make Google Maps a bit more useful for drivers

Highlights
  • Google Maps is now getting an on-screen speedometer feature
  • The feature is inspired by Waze, which Google acquired in 2013
  • The speedometer feature can help drivers stick to the speed limit

Google Maps has gradually improved its capabilities to the point where it's now considered by many to be the best maps and navigation service available. Installed by default on most Android smartphones, Google Maps got a big boost with Google's acquisition of Waze, a similar GPS navigation software, in 2013. The service has now reportedly added a popular Waze feature - the on-screen speedometer. The feature is said to be rolling out as a server-side update in various regions, and will slowly make it to all Google Maps users.

According to a report by Android Police, the on-screen speedometer feature is now rolling out gradually in various markets. Some users in various regions including the US, UK, and parts of Europe, South America, and Asia are seeing the feature. While we haven't been able to confirm it yet, it's likely that this is a slow server-side roll out and the speedometer feature will be available to everyone soon.

To enable the feature (if available), users can tap the menu button inside the Google Maps app, then tap Settings > Navigation Settings, then scroll down to driving options and enable the Speedometer setting if visible. If you can't see this option yet, it means that the feature has not yet rolled out for your device. If you can enable it, you'll then see the speedometer on-screen while navigating in Google Maps.

The app can also warn you if you are exceeding the speed limit wherever you are driving, in addition to letting users report road hazards, accidents, and speed traps en-route. Google Maps also recently rolled out special commuter features for users in India, including real-time bus travel information and live train status.

Google Maps Rolling Out On-Screen Speedometer in Driving Navigation to Some Regions
