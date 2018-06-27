NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Gets Redesigned Explore and New 'For You' Tabs for Personalised Recommendations

Google Maps Gets Redesigned Explore and New 'For You' Tabs for Personalised Recommendations

 
, 27 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Gets Redesigned Explore and New 'For You' Tabs for Personalised Recommendations

Highlights

  • The update was first announced at Google I/O 2018
  • It is rolling out on Android and iOS
  • For You tab will be initially available in select countries

Weeks after an announcement at the annual developer conference Google I/O 2018, Google Maps is now getting a redesigned Explore tab that has started rolling out to users on Android and iOS globally from Tuesday. With inputs from local experts and Google's machine learning algorithms, the new Explore tab and a new For You tab will help users locate places to eat and places of interest near them. Additionally, the Android app has received a Material Design-like styling with colourful and rounded icons.

As per Google's blog post, Google Maps gets a new revamped Explore tab that offers recommendations for places to eat and drink such as restaurants, bars, cafes, places of interest such as gyms, museums, and libraries, shopping avenues according to category, and services like ATMs, hotels, car wash, etc. On Android, the app will automatically keep a track of your progress and offer you restaurant suggestions based on your history.

If location history is turned on, the app will also show how accurate the match is as per your preferences. "Each restaurant or bar now features "Your match," a numeric rating that tells you how likely you are to enjoy a place based on your own preferences - so you can save time scrolling through lists of reviews and quickly make a decision about where to go," said Sophia Lin, Senior Product Manager, Google Maps in the blog post.

In the new Explore tab, users can also see activities around them and filter them according to budget and whether they are good for children and family outings. You can even choose between indoor and outdoor activities. Using the tab, users can also enter in their food and drink preferences so as to offer personalised dining recommendations. This can be done by going into Settings and selecting the type of cuisines and restaurants.

A new For You tab, spotted last week rolling out to select users, has now started rolling out widely, although it will initially be available only in US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The tab allows users to follow certain locations that helps them view the latest cafes and restaurants that have opened up near them once they get listed on Google Maps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google
India Ranks 4th in the List of Top 10 Target Countries for Web Application Attacks: Akamai
Best Camera Phones
Google Maps Gets Redesigned Explore and New 'For You' Tabs for Personalised Recommendations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Gets a More Affordable 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  2. Amazon Alexa Creeps Out Owner, Says 'All I See Is People Dying': Report
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for July 4, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  4. Android Messages for Web Now Available to All Users, Says Google
  5. 'I've Never Seen Anything Like This': Astronomers Dazzled by Supernova
  6. Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different
  7. Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on Thursday
  8. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  10. Vodafone Launches Cheapest Red Postpaid Plan to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.