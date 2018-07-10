NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps for Android Lets Users Give Ratings to Places Directly From Notifications

Google Maps for Android Lets Users Give Ratings to Places Directly From Notifications

 
, 10 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps for Android Lets Users Give Ratings to Places Directly From Notifications

Photo Credit: Android Police

Highlights

  • Google Maps app for Android gets a quick rating feature
  • You can quickly select a start rating directly from notifications
  • The feature was spotted in the app a few days ago

In May 2018, Google Maps received a number of new updates at the company's I/O 2018 annual developer conference. Ever since then, Google has been rolling out several of these features, including Quick Action buttons, a For You tab, a redesigned Explore tab and more. Also, Uber integration was removed from the Android and iOS apps. But now, it appears that the Google Maps team is bringing some changes to the Android notifications. There have been many updates to the Notifications feature for Google Maps over the years, but now, users will now be able to directly rate a place using the notification menu.

First reported by Android Police, the star rating system that usually comes inside the app, is now displayed right in the notification. You can now quickly select one of them to submit. Until now, when Google Maps suggests users to rate and review places that they have visited, the users were required to tap the notification to open the Google Maps. Further, the users were asked to add more details to the reviews. While you can still go inside the app to write a full review of the place, the option will be absent from the drop-down notification. We were able to independently verify the existence of this feature.

On the one hand, this is a good move by Google for users who do not want to write a detailed review of every place they go to, this could also lead to a huge number of thoughtless ratings that do not offer any explanation. However, the report says that the notification is not expanded by default, meaning the quick rating system may not be used as much.

While the new feature was spotted in the Google Maps app for Android a few days ago, there is no clarity about when Google will start rolling it out for all users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
Fluxr Mobile Game Streaming App Launched With Support for PUBG Mobile Tournaments
Sacred Games: Police Complaint Filed Against Netflix Show for 'Insulting' Former PM Rajiv Gandhi
Samsung Galaxy J8
Google Maps for Android Lets Users Give Ratings to Places Directly From Notifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi 4th Mi Anniversary Sale Starts Today: All Deals, Offers Detailed
  2. iPhone X, iPhone SE May Be Discontinued This Year: Analysts
  3. Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 With 18:9 Displays, Big Batteries Launched in India
  4. Oppo F7 Price Cut in India by Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and Flipkart
  5. Airtel Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan Now Offering 75GB of Data to Take on Jio
  6. OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Now in India
  7. Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus Launched in India: Event Highlights
  8. How Amazon India Is Preparing for Its Biggest Day of the Year
  9. HP Pavilion 15, Omen 15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.