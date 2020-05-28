Technology News
loading

Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses

New features at Google Maps include being able to check by name whether local businesses have donation or gift card links at their online profiles.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 May 2020 10:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses

Maps is also ramping up tools for customers to tune in to online sessions or appointments

Highlights
  • Google Maps is adding new ways for people to engage with local businesses
  • It is also ramping up tools for customers to tune in to online sessions
  • Maps is also expanding the roster of meal delivery services

Google's popular map service on Wednesday added more ways for people to engage with local businesses struggling to survive the economic hit of the coronavirus pandemic. The Google Maps enhancements were touted as part of an effort to help small shops and restaurants. They come a week after Facebook unveiled free tools for retailers to create online storefronts on the social network and Instagram.

Google searches for "how to help small businesses" rocketed to an all-time high in March, according to Google Maps senior vice president Jen Fitzpatrick.

"People across the world are looking for ways to continue supporting corner bookstores; local watering holes; beloved dance studios and other businesses that give their neighborhoods character -- even if it's from a distance," Fitzpatrick said in a blog post.

New features at Maps include being able to check by name whether local businesses have donation or gift card links at their online profiles.

In the weeks ahead, Maps will make it possible to use its search tool to find all nearby restaurants asking for financial help to endure the crisis, according to Fitzpatrick.

Google has protocols to check whether businesses reaching out for support are legitimate operations, the Maps team said.

In response to financial disruptions caused by the pandemic, Maps recently began allowing merchants in a half-dozen countries to add links to make donations or buy gift cards.

Google on Wednesday added another 18 countries including Italy, Spain, and Japan.

Maps is also ramping up tools for customers to tune in to online sessions or appointments.

"Merchants who normally provided in-person services are now pivoting to connect with their customers virtually -- from yoga studios offering online classes to salons hosting virtual hair styling classes," Fitzpatrick said.

"We're making it easier for customers to discover online classes and book virtual appointments."

Maps is also expanding the roster of restaurant meal delivery services and working on making it easier for eateries to specify which service they prefer be used, according to Fitzpatrick.

Other new attributes -- such as whether curbside or "no-contact" pickup, or dining in, are options -- appear in restaurant descriptions in the free navigation service.

"Today people are deciding where to grab food not only based on the menu, but also on how easy it is to pick up safely," Fitzpatrick said.

"Some restaurants are even ditching dining areas for good."

Since March, more than 3 million restaurants have added or edited their dining attributes, according to Fitzpatrick.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'
BevQ App Crosses Over 1 Lakh Downloads Hours After Going Live on Google Play

Related Stories

Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  3. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  6. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  7. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets 8GB RAM Variant in India
  9. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  10. Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series For Casual Gamers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch With 20-Day Battery Life Launching in India Soon via Amazon
  2. Superman Star Henry Cavill to Return to DC Film Universe: Reports
  3. BevQ App Crosses Over 1 Lakh Downloads Hours After Going Live on Google Play
  4. Google Maps Ramps Up Support for Local Businesses
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Sale in India Postponed, Special Limited Sale Announced Instead
  6. Facebook Denies Sidelining Research on Site's 'Divisiveness'
  7. US State Takes Google to Court Over Location Tracking
  8. Bill Gates Conspiracy Theories Echo Through Africa
  9. Google Sees Resurgence in State-Backed Hacking, Phishing Related to COVID-19
  10. Redmi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD IPS Screen Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com