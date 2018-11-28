NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Now Lets You Share Your Live Location and ETA for Bus, Train Journeys

Google Maps Now Lets You Share Your Live Location and ETA for Bus, Train Journeys

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Now Lets You Share Your Live Location and ETA for Bus, Train Journeys

Google Maps features a 'Share Trip' button to share your live location and ETA for bus and train journeys

Highlights

  • Google Maps has extended its Share Location feature
  • You can now share live location and ETA for bus and train journeys
  • The feature is initially limited to Android devices

Google Maps has received an update that brings the ability to share live location and ETA for bus and train journeys. The new update is an extension to the original Share Location feature that is designed to let users share their real-time location while navigating to a particular place. While the feature to share live location and ETA for bus and train journeys is initially limited to Android devices, it is expected to debut on iOS in the coming future. Meanwhile, you need to have the updated Google Maps app on your Android device to experience the new feature.

With the latest Google Maps update, you can share the progress of your bus or train trip with your loved ones. The new feature allows you to share live location and ETA not just with your Google contacts but also with the people who are using third-party apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. To share your bus or train trip, go to the Transit tab after adding your destination, enable navigation for an appropriate route from the list, and then tap the Share Trip button from the bottom-right corner. This brings the list of contacts with whom you want to share your live location. You can also pick a third-party app from the list, such as WhatsApp, Hangouts, or Messenger to share your live location and ETA.google maps share live location bus train journey update gadgets 360 Google Maps

We were able to spot the ability to share live location and ETA for bus and train journeys on the updated Google Maps for Android. The same feature is yet to debut on iOS, though. Nevertheless, it is likely to reach Apple devices in the coming days.

The new feature comes notably comes as an extension to the original Share Location feature that Google brought back in March last year. The original feature was aimed to let users share their real-time location while navigating to a destination. Last month, Google Maps brought the ETA sharing feature to iOS and added the option to share trip progress through third-party apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps for Android, Google
Nokia 7.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Rolling Out, 4GB RAM Variant Comes to Europe
Apple's Stock Sours, Microsoft's Soars. Say What?!
Pricee
Google Maps Now Lets You Share Your Live Location and ETA for Bus, Train Journeys
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  2. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  4. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  5. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Expected to Launch on December 12
  6. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  7. Amazon Offers Free Machine Learning Courses to General Consumers
  8. Popular Android Apps Like Clean Master Reportedly Caught Committing 'Ad Fraud'
  9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.