NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Maps Motorbike Mode Now in Kenya, First for Africa

, 15 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Motorbike Mode Now in Kenya, First for Africa

Google, said on Monday it would offer Motorbike Mode on Google Maps in Kenya, offering the voice navigation service for bike riders in Africa for the first time.

Kenyan roads are full of motorcycles taxis, known as boda bodas, that are much cheaper rides to car taxis.

Google, part of the US firm Alphabet, already provides the service in Asian nations, such as India.

"For over a million Kenyans, boda bodas are a convenient and affordable way to move and transport goods from one place to another," Google said in a statement.

"With Google Maps' new Motorbike Mode, users across Kenya will now be able to get directions and turn-by-turn navigation, to suggest routes that are more efficient," it said.

Streets in Kenyan cities and towns are often poorly signposted and frequently congested, making it hard for boda boda drivers to pick up customers when they hail them by phone.

"What prevents us from picking some clients is lack of navigation. If the road doesn't have a clear name and you are new to the area, you get lost," said Ben Chelule, a 24-year old boda boda driver in Nairobi.

Google also said it was launching its Street View service in Kenya for the first time, allowing users to virtually explore via its images 9,500 km (6,000 miles) of roads in cities such as Nairobi and holiday destinations such as Malindi on the coast.

The company has also set aside KES 100 million ($992,000) to train Kenyan farmers in digital skills, it added.

Google's Kenya manager, Charles Murito, said the company had targeted farmers because it employed 40 percent of the population and accounted for a third of gross domestic product (GDP).

"We want to see the power of technology elevate small scale farming. We hope that through this initiative, we will see a positive impact in food security, job creation and GDP growth in Kenya," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps
PS4 Games at Rs. 999 With Sony India Diwali Offer: Here's the Full List
Apple Buys Music Analytics Company Asaii: Report
Billion Capture Plus
Google Maps Motorbike Mode Now in Kenya, First for Africa
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Asus Schedules October 17 Event, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Successor Incoming?
  2. OnePlus 6T to Ship With a ‘Whole New UI’, Confirms OnePlus
  3. Coolpad Note 8 With 4,000mAh Battery, 5.99-Inch Display Launched in India
  4. Poco F1's Poco Launcher Now Available to All Android Users
  5. Six Sony Smartphones Now Up to Rs. 10,000 Cheaper in India
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Tweaks How 'Delete for Everyone’ Feature Works
  7. Apple Watch Series 4 Price in India, Launch Date Officially Revealed
  8. Huawei Mate 20 Price Leaked Yet Again Ahead of Tuesday's Launch
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Download Size Revealed
  10. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.