Google Maps May Soon Notify You When You Reach Your Bus or Train Stop

Google will reportedly soon launch a useful update to Google Maps that will give users live guidance and interactive real-time notifications during their journey. The real-time updates will be given while a user is are on his/ her transit journey and the updates will appear in the Google Maps app.

"You'll soon be able to tap a "start" button at the bottom the screen with the details about your transit journey and then get live updates as you walk or ride on your local buses and trains," TechCrunch said in a report.

The report added that Google Maps will even remind users to get off a bus or train when he/ she gets close to a stop - a feature useful when you are traveling somewhere new or if you happen to doze off.

The notifications might also be displayed on the lock screen of your Android device, the report added, saying the notifications might be interactive, so you could look up the stops that are coming.

Google Maps currently gives detailed transit directions with the process generally involving keeping track of progress along the route.

With this update, transit notifications will become a bit more like using Maps for walking, biking, and driving, the report added.