Technology News

Google Maps for iOS Users Can Now 'Follow' Their Favourite Places

, 22 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps for iOS Users Can Now 'Follow' Their Favourite Places

Google Maps for iOS update adds a follow button to businesses and places

Highlights

  • Google Maps for iOS is now getting a Follow button for places
  • The Follow button is now rolling out globally
  • Businesses will be able to share updates with the fans on Google Maps

iOS users will now be able to stay up to date on their favourite places right from the Google Maps app, Internet giant Google has announced. The rollout on iOS comes roughly five month after its introduction on Android. Users can search for a place - whether it's a new restaurant that just opened up in the neighbourhood or that must-try bakery across town - and tap the "Follow" button. The button is now rolling out to the iOS users globally. 

"Starting this week, you can stay up to date on your favourite places right from the Google Maps app on iOS. Simply search for a place—whether it's a new restaurant that just opened up in your neighbourhood or that must-try bakery across town - and tap the Follow button. You'll then be able to see important updates from these places in your 'For You' tab so you can quickly learn about upcoming events, offers and more," Andrew Cooper, Product Manager, Google Maps, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

"And now, places and businesses all over the world can see their followers in the Google 'My Business' app, and actively post helpful information for their followers to see. The 'Follow' button starts rolling out on iOS today," Cooper added.

This Google Maps feature was initially rolled out for Android devices in October 2018.

“With more than 150 million places on Google Maps and millions of people looking for places to go, we made two updates so it's even easier for you to keep up with the places you care about and find out about places coming soon,” Google had said back in October.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS, Apple, Google Maps
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Twitter Testing Redesigned Conversations Layout With New Prototype Twitter App
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Gets Android Pie-Based One UI Beta: Report
Pricee
Google Maps for iOS Users Can Now 'Follow' Their Favourite Places
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  2. WhatsApp Releases a Fix for Critical Screen Lock Bypass Bug on iPhone
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Vivo iQoo's First Smartphone Is Launching on March 1 in China
  5. Oppo F11 Pro to Be Launched in India on March 5
  6. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  7. Galaxy S10 Series India Pre-Orders Will Open on Flipkart Tomorrow
  8. Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receiving Android 9 Pie Update: Reports
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.