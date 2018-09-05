NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google Maps for iOS Gets New Events Section, Elevation Chart for Cyclers

Google Maps for iOS Gets New Events Section, Elevation Chart for Cyclers

05 September 2018
Google Maps for iOS gets a new Events section

Highlights

  • Google Maps for iOS gets a new Events section in the Explore tab
  • This section shows all the nearby events that you can attend
  • It also brings a new elevation chart for walkers and cyclers

Google Maps for iOS has received an update, and it brings along two new features - a new Events section and a new elevation chart in directions. Google Maps version 4.57 for iOS includes a new 'Events' section in the Explore tab, showing all the events happening around your location. It also shows the elevation of your route via a neat chart while in cycling or walking mode to let you decide the course to take. The update is rolling out for all Google Maps for iOS users, and users must check the App Store for a pending update.

To find the new Events section, you must click on the Explore tab below, and go right at the bottom to the Events section. The new section shows you all the nearby events - like a late night comedy show, a chef's weekend pop-up, or a movie show in the park. This feature is live only in select regions, and not all users will be able to see the Events section even after the update.

Furthermore, with the new update, Google Maps for iOS now shows a neat elevation chart while showing walking and cycling directions. This informs the user of how difficult their route is going to be, and the physical exertion they may undergo. It will help users decide whether to take the same route, or choose another. Just like the Events section, this feature will also be live only in a few regions.

googlemaps main1 Google Maps

Google Maps for iOS get a new update

To recall, Google Maps got a new revamped Explore tab after I/O, and it offers recommendations for places to eat and drink such as restaurants, bars, cafes, places of interest such as gyms, museums, and libraries, shopping avenues according to category, and services like ATMs, hotels, car wash, etc.

Google is also reported to be testing a new Commute tab, to replace the current Driving and Transit tabs in the app. Tapping on the new option is said to open up a new page and users get the option to choose from the title bar at the top either 'To work' or to 'To home'.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
