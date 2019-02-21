Technology News

Google Maps Starts Rolling Out 'Follow' Button to iOS App

, 21 February 2019
Google Maps Starts Rolling Out 'Follow' Button to iOS App

iOS users will now be able to stay up to date on their favourite places right from the Google Maps app, Internet giant Google has announced. The rollout on iOS comes roughly five month after its introduction on Android.

Users can search for a place - whether it's a new restaurant that just opened up in the neighbourhood or that must-try bakery across town - and tap the "Follow" button.

"Starting this week, you can stay up to date on your favourite places right from the Google Maps app on iOS. Simply search for a place—whether it's a new restaurant that just opened up in your neighbourhood or that must-try bakery across town - and tap the Follow button. You'll then be able to see important updates from these places in your 'For You' tab so you can quickly learn about upcoming events, offers and more," Andrew Cooper, Product Manager, Google Maps, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

"And now, places and businesses all over the world can see their followers in the Google 'My Business' app, and actively post helpful information for their followers to see. The 'Follow' button starts rolling out on iOS today," Cooper added.

This Google Maps feature was initially rolled out for Android devices in October 2018.

“With more than 150 million places on Google Maps and millions of people looking for places to go, we made two updates so it's even easier for you to keep up with the places you care about and find out about places coming soon,” Google had said back in October.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

