Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Insight Tool on Android Shows Users' Month by Month Travelling History

Google Maps Insight Tool on Android Shows Users' Month-by-Month Travelling History

Google Maps' Insight tool also shows the modes of transport used.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 July 2021 12:42 IST
Google Maps Insight Tool on Android Shows Users' Month-by-Month Travelling History

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Brett Jordan

Google Maps' Insight is a part of the Timeline menu

Highlights
  • Google Maps' Insight tool also shows the places a user has visited
  • It also shows a highlight with the busiest day of the month
  • Google Maps' Insight tool is a part of Your Timeline

Google Maps is getting an Insights tool that keeps a track of a user's movement over a period of time. Insights, a part of the Timeline menu, collates users' movements on a month-to-month basis and according to the modes of transport used. Additionally, the tool also helps users keep track of the places they've visited. The Insights tool has started rolling out only for a limited number of users as of now and it is expected to reach everyone sometime soon.

The new Insights tool for Google Maps is a part of the Timeline menu. It can be accessed by tapping on the profile icon on the top right corner and selecting Your Timeline from the pop-up menu. The Timeline offers users six options - Day, Trips, Insights, Places, Cities, and World. According to publications SmartDroid and Android Police, users are able to view the Insights tool in Germany and the UK. However, Gadgets 360 was also able to view the Insights tool but only on devices running Android. There is no information when iOS users will get the feature.

google maps insight main screenshot google_maps_insight_main_screenshot

Google Maps' Insight tool shows bar graphs for the places a user has visited, the modes of transport used

Google has extensive data on users' location and location history that it uses to show the data on Insights. Users are shown their travelling history on a monthly basis. It also shows the users' modes of transport used throughout a particular time period - from walking to flying. All modes of transport also have a bar graph to see how much each mode of transport a user has relied on.

Along with the modes of transport, Insights also shows the kinds of places a user has visited. Places are categorised into shopping, food and drink, attractions, hotels, airports, and more. Google Maps also shows how much time the user spends in each category in neatly laid out bar graphs.

Lastly, Google Maps' Insight tool also has a Highlights feature that shows the busiest day of the month a user has had. It shows the places they've visited and which mode of transport they've used the most in that month.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, Google Maps Insight, Google Maps Timeline, Android
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
MacBook Air With a Colourful Design, Apple M2 Chip Tipped to Launch in First Half of 2022

Related Stories

Google Maps Insight Tool on Android Shows Users' Month-by-Month Travelling History
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  5. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  7. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9: Details Here
  10. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Electronics Rides Strong Chip Prices and Demand to Flag 53 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit, Tops Estimates
  2. Ether and Ramayana? Coinbase India Head Explains Unique Connection Between Ethereum and Hindu Mythology
  3. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  4. Google Maps Insight Tool on Android Shows Users' Month-by-Month Travelling History
  5. MacBook Air With a Colourful Design, Apple M2 Chip Tipped to Launch in First Half of 2022
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9, 18 Teams to Compete for Rs. 6 Lakh Prize
  7. Nvidia Gives Health Researchers Access to $100-Million Cambridge-1 Supercomputer
  8. iPhone 13 Pro Camera Module to Be Significantly Larger Than Predecessor, Leaked Case Suggests
  9. WeChat Deletes University LGBT Accounts Over Breaking Information Rules on Internet
  10. ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu Token Exchange Platform, Live Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com