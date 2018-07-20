NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Google Maps' India-First Two-Wheeler Mode Expands to Other Countries in Asia

Google Maps' India-First Two-Wheeler Mode Expands to Other Countries in Asia

20 July 2018
Google Maps' India-First Two-Wheeler Mode Expands to Other Countries in Asia

The "two-wheeler mode" in Google Maps that first arrived in India last December has been extended to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

To be first available for Android users, the motorcycle-specific navigation will help bikers find the most suitable routes in these countries, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

The goal is for drivers to read through the directions first to help memorise the path before they start navigating, especially since these countries tend to contain roads and alleyways without actual names, the report said, citing Krish Vitaldevara, Google Maps' Head of Product, at the launch event in Thailand.

Google, while announcing this at an event in Thailand, did not elaborate when this option would be available on iOS devices as well as reach Western markets.

In December, Google incorporated navigation routes for two-wheelers with Voice Assistant capabilities in its Maps feature in India.

The new travel mode in Google Maps is seen alongside Drive, Train or Bus and Walk alternatives.

"The India-first feature is the new 'two-wheeler mode' in Google Maps. India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world, and the millions of motorcycle and scooter riders have different navigation needs than drivers of automobiles," Caesar Sengupta, Vice President, Next Billion Users Team at Google, had said during the launch.

Two-wheeler mode in Maps shows trip routes that use shortcuts not accessible to cars and trucks.

It also provides customised traffic and arrival time estimations.

Moto G6
Google Maps' India-First Two-Wheeler Mode Expands to Other Countries in Asia
