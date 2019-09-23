Google Maps Testing Incognito Mode Ahead of Official Launch: Report

Google Maps may soon have an "Incognito Mode" for better privacy on your location data. The "Incognito Mode" in Google Maps is currently being tested in the Android app, reports XDA Developers. Just like in Google Chrome, Incognito Mode for Maps will have several specific privacy features when rolled out globally.

"The Google Maps 10.26 version also hints at a new 'Eyes Free' walking navigation mode," said the report.

The "Eyes Free" mode will reduce how often you need to look at your phone when you're using it to navigate as you walk.

This mode would "add more detailed voice guidance during walking navigation".

Last month, Google Maps added a new "Live View" navigation mode that overlays walking directions in augmented reality.

Google Maps has started rolling out privacy features to beta testers.

To make Maps more useful for users, Google is also adding support for bike-sharing stations to let people be informed on docked bike sharing services near them.

After running tests in the US and elsewhere, earlier in May, Google rolled out speed limits and mobile radar locations in over 40 countries, including India.

In July 2019, Maps also added more than 45,000 community and public toilets as part of the Central government's "Loo Review" campaign that covers 1,700 cities in India.