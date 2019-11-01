Technology News
loading

Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android

Google Maps' new Incognito mode is useful, if you want to hide where you’ve been.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android

You can now keep some information private when using Google Maps

Highlights
  • Google Maps’ Incognito mode is now rolling out
  • The feature will keep your location and search history clean
  • It’s only rolling out for Android right now

Google Chrome's Incognito mode is a rather useful feature in the browser, letting users browse with some of the typical impacts of surfing the Web removed. This includes keeping your search history clean, but is also particularly useful for surfing without using your personal information, which can be useful for various reasons. Google is now rolling out a similar Incognito mode to Google Maps, which will initially be available for Android devices. The feature promises a bit of privacy, and lets users use Google Maps slightly differently.

The feature is rolling out now, and Google states that the rollout is phased and will take a few days to be available for all users. If you have it already, you can activate it by following these steps: Open Google Maps > tap on your profile picture > tap on ‘Turn on Incognito mode'.

When the Google Maps Incognito mode feature is on, any searches will be kept out of your search history, location history won't be impacted while the mode is on, and users' personal data won't be used to personalise maps. Once you're done, you can turn it off the same way to let Maps regain access to those things.

This is useful if you want to hide where you've been or what you've searched for (for whatever reason, we aren't judging), but an interesting implementation is keeping your personalised information out of any use. This might help you get unbiased results to any queries on Google Maps, which might come in handy in some situations.

The mode is useful from both a privacy point of view as well as keeping your search terms out of potential recommendations. For example, you might be searching for hotels in a particular city during a trip, but you don't want your search history to be flooded with hotel recommendations in that city for the weeks and months after. Similarly, you might not want Google (or prying eyes) to know you went on that trip to that particular city. Once again, we aren't judging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Twitter Pulls Back on Political Ads, but Pitfalls Await
Indian Government Asks Twitter for Information About 474 Accounts
Honor Smartphones
Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi Watch Straps, Music Playback Ability Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
  6. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
  7. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  8. WhatsApp in the Arab World: An Essential but Controversial Tool
  9. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  10. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
  2. Indian Government Asks Twitter for Information About 474 Accounts
  3. Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android
  4. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World: All You Need to Know
  5. Instagram Looks to Shut Down Third-Party Stalking App 'Like Patrol'
  6. Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed
  7. Xiaomi Mi Watch Strap Colours, Music Playback Functionality Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo
  9. Global Smartphone Market Grows to 380 Million Units in Q3, Realme Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  10. Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.