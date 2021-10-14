Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report

Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report

The new Google Maps widget was first spotted on Reddit.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 October 2021 18:51 IST
Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report

Photo Credit: Google Play store

Google Maps widget will help users quickly navigate using Android devices

Highlights
  • The upcoming Google Map widget is said to have a search bar
  • New widget will have navigation shortcuts to personalised locations
  • Google Maps for iOS received support for interactive widgets in July

Google Maps is reportedly getting a new homescreen widget that would help Android users start navigation much faster. The update is in line with Google releasing new widgets for its major apps including Google Phone, YouTube Music, Google Keep, Calculator, and Clock with the rollout of a stable version of Android 12. The new Google Map widget is said to have a search bar, shortcuts to nearby stores, and the user's most-visited locations for quickly beginning route navigation.

The new widget for Google Maps was first spotted by Reddit user @MishaalRahman. As per the screenshot shared by the user, it features a search bar with four or eight navigation shortcuts to personalised locations that are frequently visited by a user such as home, work, etc., as well as common search queries like petrol pump (gas station), restaurant, and grocery stores.

The Google Maps search widget appears to be supporting dynamic theming on devices running Android 12 for colours. If you're on Android 11, the app seems to be using blue accent colours just like Google's other widgets. The latest widget is reportedly rolling out with Google Maps version 11.3.0. 

The new Google Maps search widget is said to be similar to the two iOS widgets released earlier in July this year. Google Maps for iOS version 5.74 brought the widgets experience for iPhone users. The first widget allows users to check nearby restaurants or gas stations more easily with few taps, while the latter is designed to check traffic conditions and location details. It also shows shop opening times and restaurant reviews. The 1x1 widget shows the current location of the user along with the traffic layer as well. iOS users can add widgets directly by tapping Edit in the Today View or pressing the icon in the editing mode on the homescreen. 

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom

Related Stories

Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. CBSE Class 12 Results Out Today: How to Check
  3. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  4. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  5. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  6. iQoo Z5x Launch Date Set for October 20: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme UI 3.0, Based on Android 12, Brings Several Customisation Features
  8. Nokia XR20 Confirmed to Launch in India: Pre-Booking Details Here
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  10. All You Need to Know About Venom: Let There Be Carnage
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A54s Full Specifications, Renders Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Nokia XR20 India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Bookings Commence October 20
  3. Google Maps Getting New Widget to Let Android Users Start Navigation Right From the Home Screen: Report
  4. Crypto-Tennis: Davis Cup Organisers Team Up With Blockchain Provider Chiliz to Launch Fan Tokens
  5. Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom
  6. AstroBee Robots Will Help Astronauts With Their Chores on ISS
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 to Bring Runic Power, Virus Infection - Halloween Modes, More
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Popular Phone Deals During the Sale
  9. Amazon, Google, Other Big Tech to Face Another Bipartisan Antitrust Bill in US
  10. Oppo K9s Specifications, Images Tipped via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com