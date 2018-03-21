Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Maps for iOS Update Adds Restaurant Wait Times, Review Search Features

 
, 21 March 2018
Highlights

  • Google Maps for iOS has been updated to version 4.47
  • The update brings the ability to see restaurant wait times
  • It also lets you search and sort through reviews

Google Maps for iOS has been updated to version 4.47, which has brought a nifty feature that will likely find many takers. The updated Maps app now shows users average wait times at more than a million restaurants around the globe, and allows them to search and sort through reviews of a place. Interestingly, the Google Maps update initially also had a transit feature that could direct users to restaurant entrances, but that was removed later.

Among other new features, the updated Google Maps for iOS has received the ability to let users view wait times for your favourite restaurant from the list of over a million options around the world. This mainly helps them to see how long

you need to wait for your next lunch or dinner. The new Google Maps version also includes an updated review experience that allows users to search and sort through reviews of a place.

As mentioned earlier, the updated Google Maps for iOS also has a transit direction feature that could direct users to the appropriate restaurant entrance. It was spotted in the app changelog, and mentioned it is available in Delhi, New York, Hong Kong, Taipei, Paris, Los Angeles, Moscow, Singapore, Madrid, Barcelona, Kiev, and Budapest, and more cities due to be added. However, it was soon removed from the Apple App Store listing for Maps, and we also weren't able to find it on our iOS devices at the time of filing this story. However, we can expect it to be released soon as part of another update in coming weeks.

Till then, you can download the updated Google Maps app on your Apple device by going to the App Store. The app is 154.8MB in size and requires iOS 9.0 or above.

