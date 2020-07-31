Google Maps now allows users to follow each other on the app. Google Maps users who have shared photos, reviews or lists have their own profile page now, highlighting all their activities. The profiles also feature a dedicated Follow button, allowing users to follow any profile they like. Once followed, users will get to see all the latest updates from different profiles on the Updates tab. The new feature has begun rolling out globally.

Google announced the update on its blog post on Thursday. Last year, the tech giant began testing a new feature that allowed users to follow select Local Guides for their recommendations on local places to visit, eateries, and more. Now, the feature has been expanded to include all users with a dedicated profile page for everyone.

The new profile page bears close resemblance to that of Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. It shows a display photo of the user, along with a short bio. It also shows how many followers that users currently have and how many profiles he or she is following. It also lists the number of recommendations the user has made so far.

As mentioned earlier, the profile pages have a Follow button, which works just like any other social media apps. Once followed, you can receive all the latest recommendations, photos, and advice from the user on a separate Updates tab on the app.

Users can also browse through newly added topic filters on Google Maps. From finding the perfect coffee place to exploring hidden gems in cities, Google Maps delivers all related recommendations under the heads of different topics.

However, not every user would wish to go public with their recommendations. Google Maps allows users to make their profiles restricted. This can be done from the Personal Content option found on app settings. Once your profile is restricted, you can choose and approve new followers before they can view your recommendations.

