Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations

Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations

Google Maps users will now have a dedicated profile page, highlighting their posts and recommendations.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 31 July 2020 15:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations

Google Maps profile pages bears close resemblance to other popular social media apps

Highlights
  • Google Maps users now have a dedicated profile page
  • Users can follow each other’s recommendations and posts
  • Google Maps also allows users to make their profiles restricted

Google Maps now allows users to follow each other on the app. Google Maps users who have shared photos, reviews or lists have their own profile page now, highlighting all their activities. The profiles also feature a dedicated Follow button, allowing users to follow any profile they like. Once followed, users will get to see all the latest updates from different profiles on the Updates tab. The new feature has begun rolling out globally.

Google announced the update on its blog post on Thursday. Last year, the tech giant began testing a new feature that allowed users to follow select Local Guides for their recommendations on local places to visit, eateries, and more. Now, the feature has been expanded to include all users with a dedicated profile page for everyone.

The new profile page bears close resemblance to that of Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. It shows a display photo of the user, along with a short bio. It also shows how many followers that users currently have and how many profiles he or she is following. It also lists the number of recommendations the user has made so far.

As mentioned earlier, the profile pages have a Follow button, which works just like any other social media apps. Once followed, you can receive all the latest recommendations, photos, and advice from the user on a separate Updates tab on the app.

Users can also browse through newly added topic filters on Google Maps. From finding the perfect coffee place to exploring hidden gems in cities, Google Maps delivers all related recommendations under the heads of different topics.

However, not every user would wish to go public with their recommendations. Google Maps allows users to make their profiles restricted. This can be done from the Personal Content option found on app settings. Once your profile is restricted, you can choose and approve new followers before they can view your recommendations.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps Update, Google Maps Features, Google
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  6. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  7. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  8. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  10. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV With Dolby Vision, JBL Audio Launched at Rs. 64,999 in India
  2. Syska SW100 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  3. Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations
  4. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
  6. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
  7. Swiggy Introduces Health Hub, Offering Curation of Healthy Menus and Nutrient Information
  8. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990
  9. Amazon to Take on SpaceX With Over $10 Billion Investment in Satellite Broadband Plan
  10. Vivo S7 Teased to Sport 44-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch on August 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com