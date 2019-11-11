Technology News
Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App

Google Maps users can now finally edit their profile picture and bio.

Updated: 11 November 2019 12:55 IST
Aiming to offer better control over what other users see when they take a look at your page, Google Maps has rolled out an update that lets you take control over your profile picture and your bio, the media has reported. The search engine giant till date hadn't let users to manage their public profile from the app.

With the new My profile tab, you have more control over how others see your contributions in Maps, Android Police reported on Saturday, pointing to a new Google support page. "Google is rolling out the ability to edit and manage your public profile from Maps. Previously, all you could do was check up on your Local Guides points, if you were part of the program, but you couldn't edit your name or bio. With the new My profile tab, you have more control over how others see your contributions in Maps," the report said.

Users, until now, could essentially select their "your contributions" option in the app's side bar to pull up their Local Guide information, assuming they participated and then chose a "view public profile" option from the triple-dot menu. This only displayed their name, profile picture, and their reviews and ratings.

The new profile page is rolling out server-side to Maps users, but it doesn't hurt to be on the latest version (v10.29.1 on APK Mirror) to see it. We're also expecting a change in the contributions tab that completely removes the old interface in favour of the new one that's been in beta for several months, the report added.

