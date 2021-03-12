Technology News
  Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads

Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads

Google Maps’ updated tool will be rolling out over the coming months in more than 80 countries.

By ANI | Updated: 12 March 2021 15:06 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Google Maps

Aim of the new tool would be to make it easier to not only add missing roads but also to make corrections

Highlights
  • At the moment a user can only drop a pin where the missing road should be
  • Google will oversee the corrections to make sure that they are accurate
  • Google Maps will also get a new feature called "photo updates"

Tech giant Google will finally be updating its map editing experience in order to allow users to add missing roads and realign, rename, or delete incorrect ones.

According to a Google blog post, the new experience dubbed as "drawing" will be similar to using the line tool in Microsoft Paint. This new updated tool will be rolling out over the coming months in more than 80 countries.

At the moment, if a user tries to add a missing road, they can only drop a pin where the road should be and type in the road's name to submit that information to Google. The aim of the new tool would be to make it easier to not only add missing roads but also to make corrections such as fixing a road's name or its direction.

It is obvious that Google will still oversee the corrections to make sure that they are accurate. After the submission of a change, Google will display a screen where it warns that it does not want a bike path to be marked as a road, or for someone to make a road intended to hurt people. That same screen also says that it will take about seven days for the company to review the submission.

As per the blog post, Google Maps will also get a new feature called ''photo updates'', which will allow users to share small details about a place without having to leave a full review. Inside the app, it would be possible to add images of a location as well as see recent photos with text snippets submitted by others.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, Microsoft Paint
Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow by 5.5 Percent in 2021 Due to 5G Development: IDC


