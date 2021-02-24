Technology News
loading
  Google Maps Dark Mode for Android Users Starts Rolling Out Globally

Google Maps Dark Mode for Android Users Starts Rolling Out Globally

To check for the new dark mode on Google Maps, head to Settings, tap on Theme and then look for the Always in Dark Theme option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 February 2021 12:15 IST
Google Maps Dark Mode for Android Users Starts Rolling Out Globally

Google Maps had been testing this feature for a few months

Highlights
  • Google Maps users on Android may not see the option immediately
  • Dark Theme will offer less strain on the eyes and save battery
  • Google is also bringing Password Checkup to Android phones

Google Maps is finally getting Dark Theme on its Android app. The company has announced that the feature will roll out to all Android users globally after being tested for a few months. The Dark Theme will enable users to save battery life and the greyscale interface will reduce eyestrain. A dark mode for Google Maps has been announced by the company as part of a slew of new features for Android. Other features introduced by Google include expansion of Password Checkup to Android handsets and a few updates to Android Auto.

On its blog, Google has confirmed that Dark Theme will soon be rolling out to all Google Maps for Android users globally. To check for the new Dark Theme on your Android device, head to Settings on Google Maps, tap on Theme and then look for the Always in Dark Theme option. If available, click on it to lower the lights when you're navigating.

If you want to switch back to the white landscape, head back into Settings > Theme > and click on the Always in Light Theme option. At the time of writing, we couldn't find the Dark Theme option in our Google Maps for Android app even after updating to the latest version 10.61.2. Google says that all users should get the feature soon, and it may take a couple of days for the rollout to complete. For now, there's no word on when Google Maps for iOS will get the same feature.

Apart from the dark mode in Google Maps, Google has also made available Password Checkup feature for Android handsets. The company said that the feature is now integrated into Android phones running Android 9 and above. Separately, it is also rolling out the ability to schedule messages on its Messages app. The tech giant alongside revamped the TalkBack Android screen reader for the visually challenged or people trouble seeing the display. In the same post, Google revealed Android Auto is getting new custom wallpapers to personalise the car display, new games for longer drives, shortcuts on the launch screen, as well as a new split screen mode for wider screens.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google Maps, Android, Dark Theme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Spider-Man 3 First Look Photos Revealed With Three Titles to Troll Fans

