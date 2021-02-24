Google Maps is finally getting Dark Theme on its Android app. The company has announced that the feature will roll out to all Android users globally after being tested for a few months. The Dark Theme will enable users to save battery life and the greyscale interface will reduce eyestrain. A dark mode for Google Maps has been announced by the company as part of a slew of new features for Android. Other features introduced by Google include expansion of Password Checkup to Android handsets and a few updates to Android Auto.

On its blog, Google has confirmed that Dark Theme will soon be rolling out to all Google Maps for Android users globally. To check for the new Dark Theme on your Android device, head to Settings on Google Maps, tap on Theme and then look for the Always in Dark Theme option. If available, click on it to lower the lights when you're navigating.

If you want to switch back to the white landscape, head back into Settings > Theme > and click on the Always in Light Theme option. At the time of writing, we couldn't find the Dark Theme option in our Google Maps for Android app even after updating to the latest version 10.61.2. Google says that all users should get the feature soon, and it may take a couple of days for the rollout to complete. For now, there's no word on when Google Maps for iOS will get the same feature.

Apart from the dark mode in Google Maps, Google has also made available Password Checkup feature for Android handsets. The company said that the feature is now integrated into Android phones running Android 9 and above. Separately, it is also rolling out the ability to schedule messages on its Messages app. The tech giant alongside revamped the TalkBack Android screen reader for the visually challenged or people trouble seeing the display. In the same post, Google revealed Android Auto is getting new custom wallpapers to personalise the car display, new games for longer drives, shortcuts on the launch screen, as well as a new split screen mode for wider screens.

