Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android Alongside Host of New Features

Google Maps receives features like indoor AR Live View, Air and Weather information with the latest update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 April 2021 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Maps has added the Compass widget on the right side of the screen

Highlights
  • Google Maps removed Compass from Android in 2019
  • Compass was always available on Maps for iOS
  • Google is also bringing more eco-friendly routes to Maps

Google Maps is relaunching the Compass feature for Android users. The feature was first removed in 2019 due to reliability issues but because of constant feedback from users, it is now returning. However, Google Maps for iOS didn't lose the Compass feature and will still be available in the future. The Compass can be used in two formats – as a regular compass or it can point to North all the time. Along with this, Google recently announced a host of new features for Maps.

Announced through a post on Google Maps help forum, the search giant detailed that its Maps is getting the Compass back as a widget on the app. The Compass will be visible on the right side of the screen while a user is navigating to a destination. When the phone is rotated in any direction, the red arrow will always point north. The post also specified that for users to experience Compass, they would require Google Maps version 10.62 or higher. The feature was never removed for iOS users but was removed from Android in 2019.

Google also announced through a blog post that it is introducing some new features for Maps. These include: Indoor AR navigation: This will allow users to use Maps Live View indoors at places like airports, malls, and transit stations. Weather and air quality information: This will allow users to quickly view the current and forecasted weather and air conditions of an area. Grocery pickup integration: Users will be able to view grocery stores online. It will also let them place orders directly and schedule delivery/ pick-ups. The feature will be integrated through Google Search.

More Electric Vehicle-friendly routes for navigation: Google is trying to help curb climate change and it will now offer more eco-friendly routes that will show more Electric Vehicle charging points. It will also look for routes that are optimised for lower fuel consumption.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, Maps, Compass
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
