Google Maps Gets New 'Commute' Tab, Streaming Music Integration, and More

, 01 October 2018
Google Maps now has several new features for daily commutes

Highlights

  • Google Maps has got a new Commute tab with new features
  • The Commute tab replaces the Driving and Transit tabs
  • Users now also have streaming music controls within Google Maps

Google Maps was spotted testing a 'Commute' tab on Android early last month, and it was seen to replace the Driving and Transit (aka Transport) tabs. On Monday, Google announced that the feature is now rolling out globally for both Android and iOS users, guiding them to Google Play and App Store respectively to update their apps for the latest feature. The new tab is meant to help users 'take control of their daily commute.'

In a blog post on Monday, the search giant said the new Commute tab on the Google Maps apps for Android and iOS gives users one-tap access to live traffic and transit information, personalised to the user's daily commute. Users will be shown if the day's commute will be normal, and will suggest alternative routes in case there is a delay spotted. Android users get an additional feature over iOS ones - they will get delay and disruption notifications while en-route.

Google also announced support for 'mixed-mode commutes', for people who use more than one form of transport (both driving and public transit) in their commutes. These users will see 'when to leave' information about each leg of their trip, and an ETA will be calculated taking into account the several factors involved.

The newly announced update to Google Maps also lets transit users in 80 regions across the globe see exactly where their bus or train is, in real-time. In Sydney, Google has additionally partnered with Transport New South Wales to show just how full the bus or train is, as well. This last feature will make its way to more cities across the globe soon, Google added.

Finally, Google has also announced music streaming integration into Google Maps - users will see controls for Apple Music, Google Play Music, and Spotify, right within the Google Maps app. On Android, users will also be able to browse through Spotify content with a easy to use interface.

Google Maps, Google, Android, iOS
Billion Capture Plus
