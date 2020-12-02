Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Brings ‘Community Feed’ in Explore Tab for Nearby Recommendations on Android, iOS

Google Maps Brings ‘Community Feed’ in Explore Tab for Nearby Recommendations on Android, iOS

The new community feed can be found in the ‘Explore Tab’ inside Google Maps.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2020 12:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Brings ‘Community Feed’ in Explore Tab for Nearby Recommendations on Android, iOS

Google Maps community feed will allow users to like posts and follow people and merchants

Highlights
  • New community feed may be rolling out in a staggered manner
  • Google Maps new feature will allow businesses to connect with customers
  • The new feed also offers content based on users’ interest and preferences

Google Maps is bringing a new community feed in the Explore Tab. This new feed will show the latest reviews, photos, and posts of places and events near you, offered by people and businesses you follow. It also offers content from experts like food and drink merchants, and articles from noted publishing houses. This new Google Maps community feed looks to offer recommendation of nearby events and places to go to.

The tech giant has confirmed that this new community feed in Google Maps is rolling out globally for Android and iOS users both. However, this appears to be a staggered rollout, as we don't have access to the new feed on Android so far

The new community feed can be found in the ‘Explore Tab' inside Google Maps. Clicking on the tab and swiping up will reveal posts, photos, and reviews from community members that offer an opinion on nearby places and events.

Users can like these posts and follow new people and businesses. Google collates all of this nearby community-centric information from the 20 million contributions it says it gets every day. These contributions include recommendations on favourite spots, updates to business services, fresh reviews and ratings, photos, answers to other people's questions, updated addresses, and more.

The community feed in Google Maps essentially aims to make it easier to discover things to do and places to go in an area. It includes updates on menu additions in popular restaurants, nearby hike trails, popular day trips in the city, and other such events. “By panning and zooming the map, you can find helpful information for almost any location in the world, thanks to contributions from in-the-know locals,” Google says in the blogpost.

Google Maps community feed takes into account your interests and offers you content tailored to it. For instance, if you've marked an interest in healthy food or Chinese cuisine in your Google Maps food and drink preferences, you'll see more recommendations, photos, and business posts for that type of dining.

This community feed also aims to help businesses connect better with customers. These businesses can use their Business Profile on Google to let users know about their current offerings and operations, like takeout and delivery options, new online services, and the safety precautions taken. Google says that in their early testing, it found that posts from merchants are seen two times more than before the feed existed.

Google Maps can be downloaded on Android and iOS handsets both from the Google Play store and Apple's App Store, respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps Community Feed, Community Feed, Google Maps for Android, Google Maps for iOS, Google
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses Ahead of Planned Demolition

Related Stories

Google Maps Brings ‘Community Feed’ in Explore Tab for Nearby Recommendations on Android, iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  3. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  5. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  7. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  8. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  10. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Electric Cars Will Double Global Electricity Demand
  3. Google Maps Brings ‘Community Feed’ in Explore Tab for Nearby Recommendations on Android, iOS
  4. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses Ahead of Planned Demolition
  5. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings Rs. 1,348 RedX Family Postpaid Plan With ‘Unlimited’ High-Speed Data
  6. Reddit Averaged 52 Million Daily Active Users in October 2020: Report
  7. Facebook News to Launch in UK in 2021
  8. Microsoft Teams Getting Apple CarPlay Support, Call Transfer Feature in Interface Overhaul
  9. Google Sister Firm DeepMind's AI Cracks Protein-Folding Problem, Heralds New Age of Bioengineering, Medicine
  10. Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos, Patty Jenkins Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com