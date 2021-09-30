Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Brings Wildfires and Tree Coverage Insights, New Address Maker App

Google Maps Brings Wildfires and Tree Coverage Insights, New Address Maker App

Google Maps Wildfire layer is based on satellite data and will have emergency websites and phone numbers.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 September 2021 14:41 IST
Google Maps Brings Wildfires and Tree Coverage Insights, New Address Maker App

Photo Credit: Google

Google is releasing Tree Canopy Insights to over 100 cities around the globe

Highlights
  • With wildfire layer, Google Maps users will get details on multiple fires
  • Wildfires layer will start to roll out globally this week on Android
  • Tree Canopy tool make use of aerial imagery and AI to spot heat islands

Google Maps is getting a new update called wildfire layer that will help users check for wildfires and get access to better navigation. With the wildfire layer feature, users can see the latest details about multiple fires at once, which will allow them to make informed decisions during times of emergency. The feature will work based on satellite data. Google is also bringing Tree Canopy Insights to track green cover and identify places at greatest risk from rising temperatures. Additionally, the platform is releasing an Address Maker app to identify the locations without formal addresses. The wildfire layer feature will be available to Google Maps users worldwide on Android, iOS, and desktop starting this October.

Through a blog post on Wednesday, September 29, Google detailed all the new features that Google Maps is bringing to its users. The new wildfire layer feature is the expansion of the wildfire boundary map launched last year in the US. It assists in understanding the approximate size and location of fire from their devices. The wildfire layer will provide details about multiple fires at once. And when the feature is live on your Google Maps application, you can see important details about a fire by tapping on it (red areas with pins), such as its containment, how many acres have burned, and when was the information last reported.

In the US, Google Maps has taken help from National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) to add more details to the feature. Google says it is planning to expand the data for more countries, starting with Australia later this year. The Wildfire layer will be available to Google Maps users worldwide on Android starting this week. The iOS and desktop users will get it starting this October.

Google is also releasing Tree Canopy Insights to over 100 cities around the globe, including Guadalajara, London, Sydney, and Toronto in the first half of 2022.

The Tree Canopy Insights uses aerial imagery and advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities to identify heat islands (devoid of green cover) that are at high risk of increasing temperatures. Google says local government can access the free Tree Canopy data to get insights about where to plant trees to increase shade and reduce heat. Google piloted this feature in Los Angeles.

With the new free Address Maker app, Google Maps is supporting people who live in places without formal addresses. With the free Address Maker app, people can now use the open course system called Plus Codes to create unique, functioning addresses from an Android app. The six-digit codes can be located on Google Maps and will be navigable. Address Maker helps organisations assign addresses and add missing roads. The company said governments and NGOs in Gambia, Kenya, India, South Africa, and the US are already using Address Maker.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps wildfire layer, Google Maps Tree Canopy Insights, Address Maker app, Google Maps Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Maps Brings Wildfires and Tree Coverage Insights, New Address Maker App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  2. Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TVs With Wireless Gamepad Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  8. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  10. Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Maps Brings Wildfires and Tree Coverage Insights, New Address Maker App
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 to Launch in 2022 Along With Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73: Report
  4. ‘Not Possible to Destroy Cryptocurrencies’: Elon Musk Says Governments Can Only Crunch Crypto Growth Rate
  5. Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebooks With Up to 10 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  7. iOS 15 Bugs Deleting Photos, Freezing Mail App, More; Siri Removes Voice Commands That Help Visually Challenged Users
  8. Poco C31 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22+ Renders and Specifications Leaked, Galaxy S22 Battery Capacity Tipped
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones With ANC, Sony WF-C500 Earbuds Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com