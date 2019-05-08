Technology News
  • Google Maps Augmented Reality Walking Directions Now Rolling Out to Pixel Phones Globally

Simply point your Pixel camera in the direction you wish to go and get AR arrows to guide you.

8 May 2019
The update brings AR walking navigation in Google Maps only on Pixel phones for now

Highlights
  • Walking AR navigation is rolling out now to Google Maps
  • It overlays AR arrows in the viewfinder to guide you
  • It’s a staged rollout and for now, is only available on Pixel phones

At Google's ongoing I/O 2019 annual developer conference, the company made a bunch of new software and hardware announcements, one of which was a new update to Google Maps. This update lets you use your phone's camera during navigation, which overlays augmented reality (AR) arrows in the world around you, to help guide you to your destination. This works when you select ‘Walking' as the preferred method of travel in Google Maps. The update is rolling out to Pixel devices only at the moment, but is limited to regions that are covered in Street View. Unfortunately, this means India will not have the feature.

Google announced this at its keynote last night and also tweeted about it from its Google Maps handle. The feature was teased last year and earlier this year, we had a report about Google testing it with local guides or advanced Google Maps users. According to some of the official replies from that tweet, the feature is available globally to any Pixel users and select local guides using other smartphones. For now, there's no information about whether iPhone models have the support.

 

 

How to use Google Maps AR walking directions

To use the feature, you simply open Google Maps, map the course of where you want to get to and tap the Walking navigation method. Then, tap Start AR and point your phone's camera at the buildings around you. You should be able to see a giant blue directional arrow pointing you in the direction you need to go. You'll also get a semi-circle of the traditional map, so you can keep a track of your progress.

It seems like a pretty cool feature for sure but keep in mind that this can drain your battery a lot faster. We've used Google Playground AR feature on Pixel phones in the past and noticed a sizeable drop in battery level, not to mention the phone heating up. If this is anything like that, then it might not be the best solution if you're running low on battery. Still, it's a novel feature to have and something Pixel users can brag about, for now at least.





Further reading: Google IO 2019, Google Maps, Google, IO 2019, AR, Augmented Reality
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.



 
 

