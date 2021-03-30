Technology News
loading

Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes

Google Maps will recommend the routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes, and other factors.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 March 2021 16:43 IST
Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes

Google Maps will also start warning drivers about travel through low emissions zones

Highlights
  • Google Maps will first launch the new features in US
  • The changes will also include information about air quality enroute
  • Google Maps will draw on insights from US National Renewable Energy Lab

Google Maps app will start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes, and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday. Google, an Alphabet Inc unit, said the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services.

Unless users opt-out, the default route will be the "eco-friendly" one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions.

"What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff," Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google, told reporters on Monday.

Google said it derives emissions relative estimates by testing across different types of vehicles and road types, drawing on insights from the U.S. government's National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). Road grade data comes from its Street View cars as well as aerial and satellite imagery.

The potential effect on emissions from the feature is unclear. But in a study of 20 people at California State University, Long Beach, university researchers last year found participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that showed estimates.

Google's announcement included additional climate-focused changes. From June, it will start warning drivers about travel through low emissions zones where some vehicles are restricted in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK.

In the coming months, Maps app users will be able to compare car, biking, public transit, and other travel options in one place instead of toggling between different sections.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps, Google Maps Update, Google Maps eco-friendly routes, Carbon emission
Mi Boost Pro Power Bank With 30,000mAh Capacity Announced in India, Currently Up for Crowdfunding

Related Stories

Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  2. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  4. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  6. Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, Wireless Chargers Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord SE Launch Tipped to be Cancelled, Nord 2 May Debut in 5 Months
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. What You Need to Know About Upgrading to an 11th Gen 'Rocket Lake' CPU
  10. Poco X3 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  2. Mi Boost Pro Power Bank With 30,000mAh Capacity Announced in India, Currently Up for Crowdfunding
  3. MIUI 12.5 Test Recruitment Programme Commences for Mi, Redmi, and Poco Smartphones in India
  4. Mi 11i With Flat AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Working on AR Glasses, CEO John Hanke Teases
  6. Big Tech, Independent Shops Spar Over 'Right to Repair' in US
  7. From April 1, Expect Disruptions to These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Brings a Host of Fixes, Improvements for PC and Consoles
  9. OnePlus Nord SE Launch Tipped to Be Cancelled, OnePlus Nord 2 May Debut in Less Than 5 Months
  10. NASA Sued by US Company in Space Habitat Test Data Dispute
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com