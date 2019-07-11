Google Maps has added a redesigned Explore tab and a new Offers section to make local discovery easier for Indian users. Specifically for listing deals under the Offers section, Google Maps has partnered with EazyDiner. The partnership will enable Google Maps users to find offers from over 4,000 restaurants initially. Google has also updated the For You tab to allow users to follow businesses and get relevant updates. The redesigned Explore and For You tabs as well as the Offers section are available on the latest Google Maps for Android in the country.

The Explore tab on Google Maps has been available for quite some time and an update was rolled out globally back in June last year that brought recommendations for places to eat and drink and services such as ATMs, hotels, and car wash. However, Google says that on the basis of top queries and the way people interact with Google Maps in India, it has now added seven new shortcuts to the tab. These are namely Restaurants, Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Offers, Shopping, Hotels, and Chemists.

Google has also implemented a machine learning algorithm that will enable Google Maps to automatically identify the top suggestions across the seven categories in every city.

In addition to the facelift through the new shortcuts, there is a tappable arrow beside "Explore Nearby" on top of the redesigned Explore tab. This arrow helps users view all the popular neighbourhoods in their city with a single tap.

There is also an option to find popular places to hangout in other Indian cities by searching their names. Previously, the Explore tab was only showing users the name of the city based on their location data.

Google Maps gets updated Explore tab with access to popular nearby areas and the Offers section

The For You tab, which is available next to the Explore and Commute tabs, now allow users to follow a business to get relevant updates, news on events, and receive offer notifications they post to the tab. Google also mentions that the For You tab will also recommend other businesses based on merchants the user follows.

Notably, similar to the Explore tab, Google originally added the For You tab to Google Maps back in June last year but with limited personalised suggestions.

The latest series of updates also brings the Offers section to Google Maps. This new section is touted to list deals that can be claimed at restaurants across 11 Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad.

Google has tied up with EazyDiner to list offers from over 4,000 restaurants. Other categories and partners would also be added in the coming future.

As an introductory offer, Google Maps users will get exclusive access to EazyDiner Prime offers for 15 days, across over 1,500 restaurants -- with a "guaranteed discount" of at least 25 percent. The offers will be available with an 'Exclusive' tag under the newly added Offers tab.

The latest Google Maps for Android has brought the redesigned Explore and For You tabs as well as the Offers section. You can download the new version from Google Play.

However, iOS users are yet to receive the redesigned tabs. Google also confirmed Gadgets 360 that the Offers section will be limited to Android users for the time being.