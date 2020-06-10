Technology News
  Google Maps May Soon Offer Navigation in Amitabh Bachchan's Voice

Google Maps May Soon Offer Navigation in Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice

The 77-year-old actor is said to record his voice from home once he accepts Google’s offer.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 June 2020 15:15 IST
Google Maps May Soon Offer Navigation in Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his rich baritone voice that has been featured in many films

Highlights
  • Google is said to have approached Amitabh Bachchan for Google Maps
  • In 2018, Google Maps offered dialogues of Aamir Khan
  • Google has a history of localising the experience for Indian users

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been approached by Google for powering voice navigation on Google Maps. Once rejected by All India Radio, Bachchan is popular for his rich baritone voice. He has been a narrator in many films and even lent his voice to the Oscar-winning documentary March of the Penguins back in 2005. Google is said to have offered an “exorbitant amount” to bring Bachchan on board. However, there is no word on the development by the actor himself.

Bachchan has been in talks with Google for giving his voice to Google Maps, reports Mid-Day. The 77-year-old actor is said to record his voice from home once he accepts the offer.

Google declined to comment on the report.

In 2018, Google partnered with film production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) to incorporate dialogues of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's character Firangi from the movie Thugs Of Hindostan into Google Maps. That was the first major Bollywood deal by the search giant for its mapping service.

Localising the experience
Google has a long history of localising the experience on its products to attract the masses in India. From Indic language support to two-wheeler mode, Google Maps has been one of the key offerings of the Mountain View, California-based company that adds new features for Indian users. Google Maps also during the initial coronavirus lockdown phase helped people connect with public food and night shelters in the country.

Late last month, Google Maps ramped up support for local businesses and made it easier for Android users to share their location using six-digit Plus Codes. Google also started showing the latest updates and health advice from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and international health authorities across its products and services including Google Search, Google Maps, and YouTube.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Amitabh Bachchan, Google Maps, Google

