Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Look to Speak App Lets People Use Their Eyes to Select Phrases to Be Said Aloud

Google Look to Speak App Lets People Use Their Eyes to Select Phrases to Be Said Aloud

Look to Speak allows users to personalise words and phrases.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 December 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Look to Speak App Lets People Use Their Eyes to Select Phrases to Be Said Aloud

To use Look to Speak, the device needs to be placed in front of the user’s face.

Highlights
  • Google’s Look to Speak app is available on Android 9 and above
  • Users have to look left, right, or up to select phrases
  • The eye gaze settings on Look to Speak can be adjusted

Google's Look to Speak has been launched as an experimentation app that enables people to use their eyes to select pre-written phrases on their phone and have them spoken aloud. Look to Speak is rolling out on Android and is compatible with Android 9 and above, as well as Android One. To operate the app, a person needs to look left, right, or up to quickly select what they want to say from a list of phrases. The eye gaze settings can be adjusted within the app.

Look to Speak is a Start with One project on the Experiments with Google platform, made by Google Creative Lab in collaboration with Sarah Ezekiel and Richard Cave, Speech and Language Therapist with Google. You can download the app on Google Play.

On the app, one can personalise words and phrases too, allowing for people to share their authentic voice. It is important to look all the way to the left, right, and up, so that the gaze is registered as deliberate by the Look to Speak app. Users need to look away from the device to trigger actions, as per a tip shared in the app's guide.

“Throughout the design process, we reached out to a small group of people who might benefit from a communication tool like this. What was amazing to see was how Look To Speak could work where other communication devices couldn't easily go—for example, in outdoors, in transit, in the shower and in urgent situations,” wrote Cave in a blog post, explaining the app.

To use Look to Speak, the device needs to be placed in front of the user's face, a little below the eye level. Positioning the device to the user's side could result in the eye movements not being interpreted correctly. The Setup Helper in the menu can help position the device properly. When sound feedback is enabled on the app, a ping sound alert will signal that a gaze has been registered. You can adjust the length for each gesture needed to trigger an action; users can choose to speed it up once they are familiar with the interaction. It is also possible to snooze the app using eye movements.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Leaked Renders Suggests 6.5-Inch Display, Hole-Punch Cut Out Design

Related Stories

Google Look to Speak App Lets People Use Their Eyes to Select Phrases to Be Said Aloud
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  3. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  6. Google, Billboard Reveal Top 100 Most Hummed Songs of the Year to Assistant
  7. Micromax In 1b Review
  8. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  10. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Look to Speak App Lets People Use Their Eyes to Select Phrases to Be Said Aloud
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Leaked Renders Suggests 6.5-Inch Display, Hole-Punch Cut Out Design
  3. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  4. Samsung SmartThings Brings Support for Google Nest Devices for the First Time
  5. Webex Video Conferencing App Revamped by Cisco, Adds Noise Cancellation and Transcription Service
  6. Apple Could Block Apps That Don't Comply With New Privacy Feature
  7. Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Shipping Starts December 15
  8. WhatsApp Brings New ‘Add to Cart’ Button to Enhance Shopping Experience
  9. Google Photos Brings New HDR Filter, ML-Based Suggestions for Pixel Users
  10. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Getting Last and Final Update; Comes With November 2020 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com