Google Local Events Search Gets Ticket Booking, Other New Features

, 27 July 2018
Google Local Events Search Gets Ticket Booking, Other New Features

Highlights

  • Google events search will now let you book tickets
  • It also shows time, place, gives directions for event
  • It also curates events based on personal interests

Last year, Google announced a local events feature in Google Search that allows users to discover and attend events nearby. Now, the company has updated this feature with more improvements like search results now show key information on ticket booking, time and location overview, and more. These new improvements have rolled out for users in the US only, and there is no word on when it will arrive in other markets. To recall, the local event search feature was launched in May last year for the US region, and arrived for Indian users in July, two months later.

Google says that now when you search for keywords like "events near me" or "free concert", Google search will now throw a list of events along with key information and links for better knowledge. The event overview page will show the time, duration, place at which the event is taking place, directions to the place, and an option to share the event as well. There's also an option for information and tickets that lets you see the price of the tickets, and also redirects users to the website where you can purchase the tickets.

ezgif.com optimize (3) Google Search

There's also links that take you to the event page, in case you need more information to make up your mind, and lets you save events as well, so that you can go back and look at the ones that interested you later.

Google has also added a new "For You" tab that curates events based on your interests. "We're also helping you discover events based on your interests. While browsing events, you can tap the "For You" tab to get personalized ideas for things to do near you. You'll also see trending and popular events in your area to keep you in the loop on the hottest happenings," the company explains on the blog.

This feature is rolling out for mobile users only in the US region in the coming days.

Further reading: Google, Google Search
Vivo Nex
Google Local Events Search Gets Ticket Booking, Other New Features
