Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Lens Visual Search Rolling Out to Assistant in 6 Countries Including India

 
22 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Lens Visual Search Rolling Out to Assistant in 6 Countries Including India

Highlights

  • Google Lens availability announced for India
  • It will be available to all Pixel users in coming weeks
  • Google Lens was announced at I/O 2017

Google on Tuesday announced that the Google Lens feature, which was introduced at I/O 2017, will be making its way to to Google Assistant on Pixel phones over the coming weeks. The rollout is four six countries, namely, India, US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. The feature was first spotted rolling out earlier this month.

The Google Lens will be available to users within the Assistant and can be used on Pixel smartphones which are set to English language. The feature was previously available only in Google Photos, and after Assistant, is expected to make its way into the camera and other apps.

Users can start using Google Lens in Google Assistant by tapping Lens icon in the bottom right corner. Essentially, Google Lens is a set of vision based computing capabilities that can understand what a user is looking at and take actions based on that information. Google has already claimed that the feature will work with places like restaurants, where posting your phone to it will allow Google Lens to bring up relevant information on it including ratings and reviews.

Google explains that users can use the Google Lens alongside Assistant for saving text information on a business card, follow URLs, call phone numbers, and navigate to addresses. It can also help users find and recognise landmarks by exploring new city with the help of Assistant. Google Lens can also give information about a piece of art, a book, or a movie by just pointing the camera using Lens feature. With Google Lens, users can also look up products by barcode or scan QR codes. For those unaware, Google Lens is also available in Google Photos which means users get contextual information about what's in the photo.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Photos, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

US Government Warns Businesses About Management Engine Bug in Intel Chips
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes are Gambling, Could be Banned in Europe: Belgium Gaming Commission
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Lens Visual Search Rolling Out to Assistant in 6 Countries Including India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Honor
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi India Launches Smartphone Exchange Programme: Here's How It Works
  2. Jio Effect: Aircel Launches New Plans With Unlimited Calls, Bundled Data
  3. OnePlus Says No to Google's Project Treble for Existing Models
  4. Google Responds to Claims It Secretly Tracks Location of Android Phones
  5. Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Price, Specs Compared
  6. Xiaomi MIUI 9 Last Update for 6 Smartphones as Software Support Ends
  7. OnePlus 5T Launched in India via Amazon.in; Price Starts at Rs. 32,999
  8. Apple Finds Foxconn Interns Worked Illegal Overtime on iPhone X
  9. Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Gets a Cheaper Variant With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
  10. Google Lens Visual Search Rolling Out to 6 Countries Including India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.