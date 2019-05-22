Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Lens With Revamped UI, New Food and Dining Related Features Starts Rolling Out

Google Lens With Revamped UI, New Food and Dining Related Features Starts Rolling Out

Users can now point at a dish in a magazine and see a full animated recipe guide.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 20:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Lens With Revamped UI, New Food and Dining Related Features Starts Rolling Out

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

The revamped Google Lens UI brings on-screen buttons for different modes

Highlights
  • Google Lens now allows users to split the bill, calculate tip
  • One can read reviews by just pointing the camera at menu
  • There is no word on the wider rollout of Google Lens' new version

Google has reportedly started rolling out the revamped version of Google Lens that comes with a new design and filters with added functionalities. The updated version of Google Lens is now rolling out for a small bunch of users and substitutes the slide-up menu with five buttons on the home screen. Also, the dining-related features announced at Google I/0 2019 have finally arrived, letting users divide the bill, watch a recipe in action, read reviews by just pointing the camera at an item on the menu, and do a lot more.

The revamped version of Google Lens with the new food and dining related-features is reportedly available only for Pixel phones running the latest beta build of the Google app (v9.91), but it is not available widely to all users, 9to5Google reports. The report adds that users running the latest Google app beta can see the revamped Google Lens in the Google Photos app as well.

Starting with the changes arriving with the new version of Google Lens, the slide-up menu for accessing tools like Copy Text and Scan Code has gone in favour of five circular on-screen screen buttons. The first one is a translate button that can overlay the translated text in the user's preferred language. The second button is text, which just like the older Copy Text feature, allows users to copy text written on a surface by just pointing the camera at it.

The Auto button is for the vanilla image recognition process, while the shopping button opens the mode where users can point at an object to check its availability on online sales platforms. The last one is the dining mode (seen below) that includes features such as the ability to highlight popular dishes of a restaurant by pointing the camera on the menu.

google lens UI revamp 9to5google google

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

 

Users will also be able to tap on the dish to see what it looks in real life, while also allowing them to read reviews of a particular delicacy. Google Lens will also let users split the bill, calculate tips, and get a detailed animated guide on making a dish by pointing at it on pages in a magazine from a partner publication.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Lens, Lens, Google, Apps
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huawei Unwanted: Asian Shops Shun Phone Trade-Ins on Google Suspension Worries
Honor Smartphones
Google Lens With Revamped UI, New Food and Dining Related Features Starts Rolling Out
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  6. Redmi K20 to Sport 7th-Gen In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Lose Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 9.4 Million: TRAI
  9. Election Results 2019: How to Check Election Result Online via Google, App, Website
  10. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out Widely via Stable Channel
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.