Google Lens has reportedly updated its logo for the third time, since the app was first launched in 2017. The new logo is now rectangular and takes the shape of a camera, donning the Google colours. The current logo has a stark difference compared the outgoing logos for Google Lens. The new logo is currently available for Android beta testers on the Google app and should be available for the standalone Lens app and other Google products in the near future.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has updated the logo for Google Lens for the third time since its launch. The new logo takes the shape of a camera and matches the colour scheme of the Google family. Blue takes dominance on the logo, swathed over the central lens, the top-left corner, and the viewfinder/flash. Red is the second most dominant colour that bottom-right corner and has yellow between blue and red over the bottom-left corner. Green takes up a very little portion of the whole logo on the top-right corner. The previous two logos had the same colour scheme but had a minimalistic square design with rounded-off edges.

Earlier this week, Google Lens for Android received a new feature, giving it a gallery mode that eases searching for images and screenshots within the app. The photo gallery on the app can be viewed by tapping the button on the left of the shutter. It pops up to show all recent images on a smartphone with screenshots getting a priority over other images. The gallery shows the latest eight screenshots at first glance and also has a button marked View All to open the folder containing the screenshots/images.

In other Google-related news, the company's plans to block the popular Web trackers called “cookies” came under some scrutiny by the US Department of Justice, as the move may hobble smaller rivals, a report claimed citing people familiar with the matter. Google had earlier announced that is going to ban some cookies on its Chrome browser to improve and increase user privacy.

