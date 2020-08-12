Technology News
Google Rolls Out New Features to Assist Students With Homework

Students can use Google Lens to click a picture of a problem and be offered solutions.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 12 August 2020 12:37 IST
Google Rolls Out New Features to Assist Students With Homework

Google will provide a step-by-step breakdown for complex math equations

Highlights
  • Students can click a picture of a problem and be offered solutions
  • Google will connect students to potential explanations for STEM homework
  • Part of Google’s new education features to make virtual learning easier

Google is rolling out a number of new education features to make virtual learning easier, including an Education Mode in Google Lens that lets students click a picture of the problem and offer solutions to it. For STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) homework, students can turn to Google Search that will connect them to potential explanations, providing a step-by-step breakdown for complex math equations and detailed information about underlying concepts.

This is a part of the company's larger Google for Education project called The Anywhere School, under which it has brought over 50 new features across Meet, Classroom, G Suite, and other products. Students (and parents) can use Google-owned app Socratic and soon, Google Lens too, to take a picture of a problem or equation. Socratic and Lens will provide quick access to helpful results such as step-by-step guides and detailed explainers that will assist in solving the problem and give a better understanding of key concepts.

Students will now be able to visualise STEM concepts; they can see 3D content on Search for around 100 STEM concepts using compatible Android and iOS devices. For example, if students want to search for ‘Quantum mechanical model,' they can view a 3D atom up close and use augmented reality to bring it into space, as stated by Google. These features were announced by the search giant in a blog post, where it made several announcements about new digital tools that will help improve virtual education.

“At Google, we're honoured to work on tools that lighten the load for teachers, school leaders, families, and especially the students who have navigated learning from home with grace and resilience,” the company said in the blog post.

Google recently rolled out Family Bell available via Google Assistant, an alarm-like feature to help families set alarms to manage school from home. The company also has Read Along, an app that uses its text-to-speech and speech recognition to help students practice reading in their own voice.

