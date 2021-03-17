Google Lens for Android has received a beta update that adds a gallery view for photos. The gallery view will make it easier to browse through screenshots and other images within the smartphone through the Google Lens App. The Lens app helps users analyse live photos in real time and also helps in scanning QR codes, identifying plants and animals, explore places, copy information, and translate text. The new beta version is not a major update but adds a unique feature that will let you access all your images quickly and in one place.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the feature is available only through the beta app (v12.8 or higher) of Google Lens for Android. The new feature lets user sift through their gallery from the app directly in the form of thumbnails that are visible through a full screen mode when a user taps on the gallery icon next to the shutter. After that, the app shows a fullscreen grid of images sorted into folders, first of which is the screenshots folder. It displays the eight latest screenshots first and then the rest of the images in another folder. Also, each folder has the capability to expand with the View all button on the top right corner of the folder.

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

In other Google Lens-related news, the company announced new features that will make online education easier. The Education Mode helps students by providing solutions to complex problems by simply clicking a photo of it through the app. Also, students can get solutions for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) questions by providing potential explanations, a detailed step-by-step solution to math equations and understanding of underlying concepts. This is part of Google for Education project called The Anywhere School that combines the use of Google Meet, Google Classroom, G Suite, and other products.

