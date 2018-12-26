Google on Wednesday opened applications for the next class of its "Launchpad Accelerator" mentorship programme for startups using artificial intelligence (AI)/ machine learning (ML) in India which is scheduled to commence in March 2019.

The last date for application to the programme is January 31, 2019, Google said in a statement.

Under the Launchpad Accelerator programme, startups that are using AI/ML to solve India's needs, undergo an intensive in-person mentorship boot-camp, followed by customised support for three months.

The selected startups in the second batch will be announced in February 2019, Google said.

"Our Launchpad Accelerator programme is bringing best of our expertise, platforms, tools and core strengths including Machine Learning and AI, to help Indian startups build, scale and grow their offering," said Paul Ravindranath, Product Manager, Launchpad Accelerator India.

"The first batch of Launchpad Accelerator India, saw more experienced founders hailing from tier-II and tier-III cities, leveraging AI/ML to solve for India's real problems. We are excited about the role these new age startups can play in creating AI-based innovative solutions across agri-tech, language, healthcare, transportation and more," Ravindranath added.

Each class in the Google Launchpad Accelerator India programme consists of up to 10 startups who receive mentorship and support from Google in AI/ML, Cloud, user experience (UX), Android, web, product strategy and marketing.

Startups will also receive Google Cloud credits from $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14 lakhs) - going up to $100,000 (roughly Rs. 70 lakhs) each, Google said.

The shortlisted startups will attend the boot-camp in Bengaluru in March and there will be follow-up engagements over April and May to help address their specific challenges, Google said.