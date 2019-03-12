Google on Tuesday announced the second batch of 10 startups, which will be part of its Launchpad Accelerator mentorship programme in India.

Launchpad Accelerator India is dedicated to support Indian startups that use technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to create solutions that address the nation's core needs.

The final 10 selected startups are based out of cities across the country, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, Google said in a statement.

The second batch will be provided a targeted programme, designed around the challenges of India, and how technologies like AI and ML can be leveraged to address their scale and complexity.

The startups part of the new class are Opentalk, THB, Perceptiviti Data Solutions, DheeYantra, Kaleidofin, FinancePeer, SmartCoin, HRBOT, Savera.ai, and Adiuvo Diagnostics.

Similar to the first class, the 10 startups will undergo an intensive one-week mentorship bootcamp, followed by in-person engagements over the next three months.

"Given the growing maturity of India's startups, our programme focuses on providing startups with incremental knowledge and tools, gleaned from our experience of building products for users around the world," said Paul Ravindranath G, programme Manager, Launchpad Accelerator programme, India, Google.