Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India

Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India

Google Launchpad Accelerator India's 3rd batch has its last date for application submissions on August 18.

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 19:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India

Photo Credit: Google

Highlights
  • Google invites applications for the 3rd batch of Launchpad Accelerator
  • Google Launchpad Accelerator is a three-month-long mentorship
  • The last date to submit applications is August 18

Google on Friday said it is inviting early-stage startups to apply for its third batch of Launchpad Accelerator India.

Now in its second year, the programme mentors early-stage startups on various aspects of their businesses like technology, product strategy, marketing, UX/UI (user interface design or user interface engineering) and leadership.

The last date to submit applications is August 18, the blog post revealed.

"Google is uniquely positioned to facilitate the Indian startup ecosystem in building scalable and globally relevant solutions, and Launchpad Accelerator India is one of the key ways in which we drive this," said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, Launchpad Accelerator India.

Startups that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to solve systemic problems in India can apply.

Each class will receive mentorship and support from the best of Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy and marketing. Startups will also receive Google Cloud Credits from $20,000, going up to $100,000 each.

The three-month mentorship covers all aspects of product design, business models, product credits and technology support to build for scale and go to market strategies.

At least 50 Indian startups have benefited from the programme till date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Launchpad Accelerator, Launchpad Accelerator India, Google India
Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped to Be as Early as Next Week, With Price Tag of Rs. 8,999
Honor Smartphones
Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  3. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  4. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  5. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
  6. Jio GigaFiber Annual Subscribers to Get Free TVs: Live Updates
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro Is Now Tipped to Launch on October 15
  8. Sacred Games 2 Featurette Reveals Amruta Subhash’s New Character
  9. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaks, Tipped to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  10. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India
  2. Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped to Be as Early as Next Week, With Price Tag of Rs. 8,999
  3. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Set to Face Heavy Fines in the UK Over Harmful Content: Report
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Now Tipped for October 15, Days After Live Image Leaks
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Dual Rear Cameras, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Specifications
  6. Amazon Launches Marketplace Appstore in India
  7. ZTE 4G Hotspot Devices Affected by Security Vulnerabilities: Report
  8. NASA Demos Water-Powered Spacecraft Abilities in Earth Orbit
  9. Twitter Spotted Testing Search Bar for Direct Messages on App
  10. iPad Pro, iPad Lineup to Get Multiple Rear Cameras: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.